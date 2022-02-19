Immediately after Taylor’s girls basketball team lost in the sectional to Tipton, Tony Oliver was thinking about how the returning Titans could get better for next season.
He was spinning his wheels because he already had made a decision to retire from coaching at the end of the season, but it was an illustration of one of the reasons why he felt he needed to step away. Coaching had been so all-encompassing that even after he decided to stop doing the job, his brain stayed on the job.
Oliver is retiring after six years as the coach of the girls basketball squad, and roughly two decades involved with the program.
“I just thought it was time. I’ve been out here a while and I definitely wanted to see Kelsi [Langley] and Emma [Good] through,” Oliver said, noting the team’s two seniors. “I coached all the kids. I also wanted to leave Taylor with something. They’ve got some players coming up. I just thought it was time for me to move on.”
The reasons weighed on him recently.
“It just seems like right now I can’t get the kids motivated,” he said. “I try to blame myself, and had too many people say, ‘It’s everywhere, it’s not your fault.’ But I don’t feel that way. Maybe it’s time for a younger person to take over.”
His statements about retiring sounded strikingly similar to what another long-time Taylor coach, Dennis Bentzler, said last year upon stepping down from the boys’ program. Oliver was Bentzler’s assistant in some capacity for a decade-plus with the girls program before taking over as coach when Bentzler stepped away from that job.
“I understood where he was coming from right away,” Oliver said of Bentzler’s comments last year. “It just takes so much wear and tear on you. A lot of people who have never coached don’t understand that. I kind of knew I was stepping away anyway, but even after our sectional loss, I was trying to figure out how to make us better — even knowing I wasn’t going to be there. I feel like it’s 24/7, 365 days a year, if you do it right.”
Stepping down from coaching doesn’t come easily. Oliver is a Taylor lifer. He graduated from THS in 1984, went to the Air Force, where he met his future wife, Lori. They moved back to this community and their three daughters all played for Taylor. Eldest daughter Ashli scored 1,422 points, middle daughter Brittni was a point guard and youngest daughter Teri scored 1,444 points. They helped the Titans to a great run of success in the first decade of the century.
Does that connection make it hard to step away?
“One hundred percent, yes sir, without a doubt,” Oliver said. “I’m going to be worried who’s going to come in after me. And another thing, I think the reason I have such a good relationship with the kids is I see them run track, I go to their softball games. I genuinely care about the kids and want them to be successful in anything they do.”
Oliver works at Taylor teaching a credit recovery class and as an out-of-school suspension supervisor. So he plans to stay. Being involved with students is what kept him involved so long in the first place.
“The kids. I see these kids every day,” Oliver said. He recalled talking to Bentzler about the relationships that last after coaching. “The most important thing that can ever happen as a coach is when kids come back, five, six, seven, eight years from now and tell you how important you were.
“The best thing that happens is when you get invited to weddings. When kids come back and invite me to weddings, I love it. That’s the most important day of their life and they’re thanking me at that time.”
As for what he’ll miss, he’s got that figured out right now.
“Just the team camaraderie. Watching kids grow as a team,” Oliver said, drawing parallels between the good and bad of being in a team, with the good and bad of dealing with their future lives. “You’re not going to like each other and get along with everybody, just change your ways and learn to get through it, because every day [as an adult], you’re not going to like your boss or coworker.”
Taylor was 51-77 in his time at the helm, which started with a pair of rebuilding seasons before he had the Titans back on solid ground. The last few years included a numbers crunch. The Titans didn’t have a JV squad the last two seasons and sometimes had just five or six players available. He wishes more kids grasped the value of being a part of a team.
“I’m a believer that team sports makes you a stronger person,” he said. “Good or bad — you don’t have to be good at what you’re doing. So many kids don’t want to take a chance or to fail.”
Oliver credited the team of administrators at Taylor for helping him in his time with the Titans.
“I just want to thank the whole Taylor family for giving me this opportunity,” Oliver said. “Superintendent Chris Smith, Steve Dishon used to be my AD, and now’s the principal. All the support I’ve got from Taylor people — my phone has been blowing up — and last but not least Coach B [Bentzler].
“And my wife sure had to put up with so much. My wife, Lori, is one of the strongest people I know and she supported me the whole way. And don’t let me forget [current AD] Jake Leicht, of course.”
