SHARPSVILLE — Led by the senior backcourt of Brittany Temple and Kenadie Fernung, Tri-Central’s girls basketball team beat Tipton 42-39 Thursday night.
The Trojans snapped a three-game losing streak in the teams’ series.
“I am happy for these girls to finally get a win against a county rival in Tipton,” new TC coach Mathew Corn said. “They showed [Thursday] that they can battle with anyone.”
Temple scored 16 points and Fernung scored 11 points. Azia Bowman, the Trojans’ third senior, added seven points.
“The seniors led us with their energy and hustle,” Corn said. “Great games from Temple and Fernung. Our front court players were tested again with another tall post player and they battled hard. We were able to hold our own on the boards and just played tough.”
Tipton (1-1) led 17-13 after the opening quarter. TC (1-1) took a 24-22 lead into halftime and held a 34-32 edge after the third quarter.
“We are very raw offensively right now, but very tough and hard-nosed defensively. As the season progresses the offense will get better, but the defense is going to always keep us in games,” Corn said.
The game also included a milestone as Fernung reached 1,000 career points.
“What a huge accomplishment,” Corn said. “The amount of dedication and work that it takes to reach that milestone is something that not many can say they get to. Proud of her and congrats.”
Karley Leininger chipped in five points for the Trojans.
