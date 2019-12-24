Northwestern’s girls basketball team will play in Columbus North’s invitational on Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s first round has Elkhart Central (8-3) vs. Columbus North (7-5) at 6 p.m., Evansville North (8-2) vs. Zionsville (4-9) at 6 p.m., Northwestern (11-0) vs. Westfield (8-5) at 7:45 p.m. and Jeffersonville (11-2) vs. Mooresville (9-4) at 7:45 p.m.
Northwestern is ranked No. 1 in the state’s all-class poll and No. 2 in the Class 4A poll. Jeffersonville is No. 10 in the 4A poll. If both teams win their opening-round games, they’d meet in the second round.
Several other KT-area girls teams have games later this week. The following is a rundown.
• Western hosts Taylor on Friday. The JV game is at 6 p.m.
• Eastern plays in Lebanon’s tourney Friday. The Comets face Franklin County at 10 a.m. The consolation and final are both at 2 p.m.
• Tipton’s six-team tourney is Friday and Saturday. Friday’s slate of games shows Tipton vs. Clinton Central (12:45 p.m.) and Richmond (7:30 p.m.) and Tri-Central vs. Jennings County (2:30 p.m.) and South Bend Adams (5:45 p.m.)
• Maconaquah hosts Miami County’s holiday tourney. Mac faces Peru at noon Friday to kick off the tourney. Saturday’s schedule has the consolation game at noon and the title game at 6 p.m.
• Carroll plays in Twin Lakes’ invitational. The Cougars will face Mount Vernon in the 3 p.m. opener Friday. The tourney continues Saturday.
