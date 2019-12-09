GIRLS BB: This week's area schedule

Kokomo's Brook Reaves takes the ball down the court during the Kats' game against Cass on Nov. 20.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

This week’s area girls basketball schedule includes a pair of Howard County clashes with Western visiting Kokomo on Tuesday and No. 1-ranked Northwestern visiting Taylor on Friday.

Fresh off an 82-30 rout of Kentucky squad Scott on Saturday, Northwestern is 9-0 heading into a Hoosier Conference East Division game against Hamilton Heights on Tuesday at Northwestern.

The following is this week’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TUESDAY

Western at Kokomo

Ham. Heights at Northwestern

Taylor at Northfield

Eastern at Alexandria

Maconaquah at Oak Hill

Clinton Prairie at Tri-Central

Cass at Rossville

Tri-County at Carroll

WEDNESDAY

Tipton at Elwood

THURSDAY

Tri-Central at Maconaquah

Peru at Cass

FRIDAY

Northwestern at Taylor +

Kokomo at McCutcheon +

Eastern at Tri-Central +

SATURDAY

11 a.m. — Western at Twin Lakes

11 a.m. — Cass at Maconaquah

Noon — Lapel at Tipton

Eastbrook at Eastern

6:15 p.m. — Carroll at Manchester

+ Girls-boys varsity doubleheaders; girls games at 6 p.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you