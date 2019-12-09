GIRLS BB: This week's area schedule

This week’s area girls basketball schedule includes a pair of Howard County clashes with Western visiting Kokomo on Tuesday and No. 1-ranked Northwestern visiting Taylor on Friday.
Fresh off an 82-30 rout of Kentucky squad Scott on Saturday, Northwestern is 9-0 heading into a Hoosier Conference East Division game against Hamilton Heights on Tuesday at Northwestern.
The following is this week’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TUESDAY
Western at Kokomo
Ham. Heights at Northwestern
Taylor at Northfield
Eastern at Alexandria
Maconaquah at Oak Hill
Clinton Prairie at Tri-Central
Cass at Rossville
Tri-County at Carroll
WEDNESDAY
Tipton at Elwood
THURSDAY
Tri-Central at Maconaquah
Peru at Cass
FRIDAY
Northwestern at Taylor +
Kokomo at McCutcheon +
Eastern at Tri-Central +
SATURDAY
11 a.m. — Western at Twin Lakes
11 a.m. — Cass at Maconaquah
Noon — Lapel at Tipton
Eastbrook at Eastern
6:15 p.m. — Carroll at Manchester
+ Girls-boys varsity doubleheaders; girls games at 6 p.m.
