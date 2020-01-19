Northwestern’s girls basketball team is down to the final week of its regular season schedule. The No. 1-ranked Tigers visit Western on Tuesday, host Benton Central in the Hoosier Conference championship on Friday and visit Indianapolis North Central on Saturday.

The state tournament begins on Feb. 4.

The Northwestern-BC game Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. as part of a varsity doubleheader. The Northwestern-Cass boys game will follow.

The following is this week’s area girls schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

Cass at Taylor

TUESDAY

Northwestern at Western

Tipton at Kokomo

6:15 — Mac at Southwood

6:15 — Tipp. Valley at Peru

WEDNESDAY

Elwood at Tri-Central

Cass at Wabash

THURSDAY

6:15 — Pioneer at Peru

7 p.m. — Mac at Whitko (varsity only)

FRIDAY

+ Benton Central at NW

+ Twin Lakes at Western

++ TBD at Tipton

++ West Lafayette at Cass

+++ Clinton Prairie at Eastern

+++ Carroll at Tri-Central

Kokomo vs. Richmond, at IU East

SATURDAY

Noon — Blackford at Western

Northwestern at North Central

+ HC crossover game; varsity at 6 p.m.

++ HC crossover game; JV at 6 p.m.

+++ Girls-boys varsity doubleheader; girls game at 6 p.m.

