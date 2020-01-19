Northwestern’s girls basketball team is down to the final week of its regular season schedule. The No. 1-ranked Tigers visit Western on Tuesday, host Benton Central in the Hoosier Conference championship on Friday and visit Indianapolis North Central on Saturday.
The state tournament begins on Feb. 4.
The Northwestern-BC game Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. as part of a varsity doubleheader. The Northwestern-Cass boys game will follow.
The following is this week’s area girls schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Cass at Taylor
TUESDAY
Northwestern at Western
Tipton at Kokomo
6:15 — Mac at Southwood
6:15 — Tipp. Valley at Peru
WEDNESDAY
Elwood at Tri-Central
Cass at Wabash
THURSDAY
6:15 — Pioneer at Peru
7 p.m. — Mac at Whitko (varsity only)
FRIDAY
+ Benton Central at NW
+ Twin Lakes at Western
++ TBD at Tipton
++ West Lafayette at Cass
+++ Clinton Prairie at Eastern
+++ Carroll at Tri-Central
Kokomo vs. Richmond, at IU East
SATURDAY
Noon — Blackford at Western
Northwestern at North Central
+ HC crossover game; varsity at 6 p.m.
++ HC crossover game; JV at 6 p.m.
+++ Girls-boys varsity doubleheader; girls game at 6 p.m.
