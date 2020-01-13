Northwestern’s girls basketball team will hit the road three times this week.
The 17-0 Tigers — ranked No. 1 this week in both the IBCA’s all-class poll and the ICGSA’s Class 4A poll — visit Oak Hill (12-5) on Wednesday and visit Class 4A No. 10 Harrison (14-1) on Thursday. They cap their week with a game against Illinois squad Maine West in the Coach Kipp’s Hoopsfest on Saturday at Villa Park, Illinois.
The following is this week’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TUESDAY
Lebanon at Kokomo
Western at Hamilton Heights
Madison-Grant at Taylor
Tipton at Eastern
Maconaquah at Pioneer
WEDNESDAY
Northwestern at Oak Hill
Cass at North Miami
6:15 — Peru at Manchester
THURSDAY
Northwestern at Harrison
Carroll at Western
Frankton at Tipton
FRIDAY
+ Clinton Central at Taylor
+ Eastern at Delphi
+ Tri-Central at Rossville
+ Peru at Maconaquah
+ Clinton Prairie at Carroll
SATURDAY
Noon — Taylor at Maconaquah
Noon — Tipton at Hamilton Heights
++ 4 p.m. — Northwestern vs. Maine West
Kokomo at Arsenal Tech
+ Girls-boys varsity doubleheaders; girls games start at 6 p.m. with exceptions of Peru-Mac (6:15) and Prairie-Carroll (6:30)
++ Coach Kipp’s Hoopsfest at Villa Park, Illinois. Varsity only.
