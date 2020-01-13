Kokomo GBB McClain

Kokomo guard Chloe McClain shoots against Logansport in an NCC girls basketball game Friday night in Memorial Gym. Kokomo and Logan split the girls-boys doubleheader with the Berries winning the girls game.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

Northwestern’s girls basketball team will hit the road three times this week.

The 17-0 Tigers — ranked No. 1 this week in both the IBCA’s all-class poll and the ICGSA’s Class 4A poll — visit Oak Hill (12-5) on Wednesday and visit Class 4A No. 10 Harrison (14-1) on Thursday. They cap their week with a game against Illinois squad Maine West in the Coach Kipp’s Hoopsfest on Saturday at Villa Park, Illinois.

The following is this week’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TUESDAY

Lebanon at Kokomo

Western at Hamilton Heights

Madison-Grant at Taylor

Tipton at Eastern

Maconaquah at Pioneer

WEDNESDAY

Northwestern at Oak Hill

Cass at North Miami

6:15 — Peru at Manchester

THURSDAY

Northwestern at Harrison

Carroll at Western

Frankton at Tipton

FRIDAY

+ Clinton Central at Taylor

+ Eastern at Delphi

+ Tri-Central at Rossville

+ Peru at Maconaquah

+ Clinton Prairie at Carroll

SATURDAY

Noon — Taylor at Maconaquah

Noon — Tipton at Hamilton Heights

++ 4 p.m. — Northwestern vs. Maine West

Kokomo at Arsenal Tech

+ Girls-boys varsity doubleheaders; girls games start at 6 p.m. with exceptions of Peru-Mac (6:15) and Prairie-Carroll (6:30)

++ Coach Kipp’s Hoopsfest at Villa Park, Illinois. Varsity only.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you