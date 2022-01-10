Update: The area schedule has been updated from its original form to remove the Northwestern-Harrison game on Thursday. It has been postponed.)
The following is this week’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. (+ Girls-boys DH; girls at 6 p.m. ++ Girls-boys varsity DH; girls at 6:30 p.m.)
TUESDAY
Lebanon at Kokomo
Western at Hamilton Heights
Maconaquah at Pioneer
Tipton at Eastern
Madison-Grant at Taylor (varsity only)
WEDNESDAY
Cass at North Miami
Northwestern at Oak Hill (varsity only, 6 p.m.)
6:15 p.m. — Peru at Manchester
THURSDAY
Logansport at Kokomo
Frankton at Tipton
FRIDAY
+ Eastern at Delphi
+ Clinton Central at Taylor
+ Tri-Central at Rossville
+ Clinton Prairie at Carroll
++ Peru at Maconaquah
SATURDAY
Noon — Taylor at Maconaquah (varsity only)
Noon — Tipton at Hamilton Heights
Kokomo at Arsenal Tech
