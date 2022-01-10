Tipton vs MG GBB 13.jpg

Update: The area schedule has been updated from its original form to remove the Northwestern-Harrison game on Thursday. It has been postponed.)

The following is this week’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. (+ Girls-boys DH; girls at 6 p.m. ++ Girls-boys varsity DH; girls at 6:30 p.m.)

TUESDAY

Lebanon at Kokomo

Western at Hamilton Heights

Maconaquah at Pioneer

Tipton at Eastern

Madison-Grant at Taylor (varsity only)

WEDNESDAY

Cass at North Miami

Northwestern at Oak Hill (varsity only, 6 p.m.)

6:15 p.m. — Peru at Manchester

THURSDAY

Logansport at Kokomo

Frankton at Tipton

FRIDAY

+ Eastern at Delphi

+ Clinton Central at Taylor

+ Tri-Central at Rossville

+ Clinton Prairie at Carroll

++ Peru at Maconaquah

SATURDAY

Noon — Taylor at Maconaquah (varsity only)

Noon — Tipton at Hamilton Heights

Kokomo at Arsenal Tech

