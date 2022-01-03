The following is this week’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. (+ denotes girls-boys varsity DH; girls game at 6 p.m.)
Tuesday
Rossville at Western
Tipton at Mississinewa
North White at Carroll
Oak Hill at Cass
Wednesday
Kokomo at Maconaquah
Madison-Granat at Tipton
Peru at Tri-Central
7 p.m. — Eastern at NW (varsity only)
Thursday
Cass at Hamilton Heights
7 p.m. — Bethesda Ch. at Taylor (varsity only)
Friday
NW at Eastbrook (varsity only)
+ Logansport at Kokomo
+ West Lafayette at Western
+ Rossville at Taylor
+ Sheridan at Tri-Central
+ Delphi at Carroll
Saturday
11 a.m. — Tipton at Cass
Noon — Peru at Delphi
1 p.m. — Western at Benton Central
6:15 — Wabash at Maconaquah
+ Kokomo at F.W. Northrop
