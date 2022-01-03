WHS vs Taylor GBB 48.jpg

12-21-21 - Audrey Rassel going up for 2 as Western defeats Taylor 40-36. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

The following is this week’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. (+ denotes girls-boys varsity DH; girls game at 6 p.m.)

Tuesday

Rossville at Western

Tipton at Mississinewa

North White at Carroll

Oak Hill at Cass

Wednesday

Kokomo at Maconaquah

Madison-Granat at Tipton

Peru at Tri-Central

7 p.m. — Eastern at NW (varsity only)

Thursday

Cass at Hamilton Heights

7 p.m. — Bethesda Ch. at Taylor (varsity only)

Friday

NW at Eastbrook (varsity only)

+ Logansport at Kokomo

+ West Lafayette at Western

+ Rossville at Taylor

+ Sheridan at Tri-Central

+ Delphi at Carroll

Saturday

11 a.m. — Tipton at Cass

Noon — Peru at Delphi

1 p.m. — Western at Benton Central

6:15 — Wabash at Maconaquah

+ Kokomo at F.W. Northrop

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you