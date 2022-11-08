The second week of the girls basketball season brings a full slate of games, including the season openers for Lewis Cass, Maconaquah and Tipton.
Kokomo's game against Harrison, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed until Jan. 10. Kokomo's football team is playing in a regional game Friday at Columbia City.
The following is the area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Northwestern at West Lafayette
Western at North Miami
Eastern at Eastbrook
Carroll at Twin Lakes
Cass at Manchester
6:15 p.m. — Caston at Peru
WEDNESDAY
Kokomo at Taylor (JV game just 2 quarters)
Rochester at Northwestern
THURSDAY
Tipton at Tri-Central
FRIDAY
Frankfort at Western
Taylor at Eastern
Sheridan at Carroll
SATURDAY
1 p.m. — Manchester at Maconaquah
Tri-Central at Cass (varsity only, 6 p.m.)
Kokomo at West Lafayette
Tippecanoe Valley at Northwestern
Western at Lafayette Catholic
Park Tudor at Tipton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.