The second week of the girls basketball season brings a full slate of games, including the season openers for Lewis Cass, Maconaquah and Tipton.

Kokomo's game against Harrison, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed until Jan. 10. Kokomo's football team is playing in a regional game Friday at Columbia City.

The following is the area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

Northwestern at West Lafayette

Western at North Miami

Eastern at Eastbrook

Carroll at Twin Lakes

Cass at Manchester

6:15 p.m. — Caston at Peru

WEDNESDAY

Kokomo at Taylor (JV game just 2 quarters)

Rochester at Northwestern

THURSDAY

Tipton at Tri-Central

FRIDAY

Frankfort at Western

Taylor at Eastern

Sheridan at Carroll

SATURDAY

1 p.m. — Manchester at Maconaquah

Tri-Central at Cass (varsity only, 6 p.m.)

Kokomo at West Lafayette

Tippecanoe Valley at Northwestern

Western at Lafayette Catholic

Park Tudor at Tipton

