It's the final week of the girls basketball regular season.

The following is this week's area schedule.

TUESDAY

Muncie Central at Kokomo

Cass at Taylor

Eastern at Oak Hill

Twin Lakes at Tipton

Carroll at Caston

North Miami at Maconaquah

WEDNESDAY

Kokomo at Richmond

Tri-Central at Western

Peru at Wabash

THURSDAY

Kokomo at Maconaquah

Peru at Eastern

Heritage Christian at Tipton

Rensselaer at Cass

FRIDAY

Taylor at Sheridan +

Tri-Central at Delphi +

SATURDAY

Eastern at Delphi

Tipton at University

+ Girls-boys varsity doubleheaders

