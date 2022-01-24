It's the final week of the girls basketball regular season.
The following is this week's area schedule.
TUESDAY
Muncie Central at Kokomo
Cass at Taylor
Eastern at Oak Hill
Twin Lakes at Tipton
Carroll at Caston
North Miami at Maconaquah
WEDNESDAY
Kokomo at Richmond
Tri-Central at Western
Peru at Wabash
THURSDAY
Kokomo at Maconaquah
Peru at Eastern
Heritage Christian at Tipton
Rensselaer at Cass
FRIDAY
Taylor at Sheridan +
Tri-Central at Delphi +
SATURDAY
Eastern at Delphi
Tipton at University
+ Girls-boys varsity doubleheaders
