Kokomo visits Western on Tuesday for a Howard County girls basketball clash. The Kats are off to a 4-1 start while the Panthers are looking for a spark after dropping their first four games.
The following is this week’s area girls basketball schedule. As always, games can drop from the schedule because of COVID situations. Games also could be added on short notice as schools look to play when possible.
TUESDAY
Kokomo at Western
Alexandria at Eastern
Oak Hill at Maconaquah
Tri-Central at Clinton Prairie
Rossville at Cass
WEDNESDAY
Elwood at Tipton
THURSDAY
Maconaquah at Tri-Central
Carroll at Tipton
Cass at Peru
FRIDAY
+ McCutcheon at Kokomo
Tipton at Western
SATURDAY
Twin Lakes at Western
Tri-Central at Eastern
Tipton at Lapel
Maconaquah at Cass
Manchester at Carroll
+ Girls-boys varsity doubleheader; girls game at 6 p.m.
