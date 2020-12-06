Kokomo visits Western on Tuesday for a Howard County girls basketball clash. The Kats are off to a 4-1 start while the Panthers are looking for a spark after dropping their first four games.

The following is this week’s area girls basketball schedule. As always, games can drop from the schedule because of COVID situations. Games also could be added on short notice as schools look to play when possible.

TUESDAY

Kokomo at Western

Alexandria at Eastern

Oak Hill at Maconaquah

Tri-Central at Clinton Prairie

Rossville at Cass

WEDNESDAY

Elwood at Tipton

THURSDAY

Maconaquah at Tri-Central

Carroll at Tipton

Cass at Peru

FRIDAY

+ McCutcheon at Kokomo

Tipton at Western

SATURDAY

Twin Lakes at Western

Tri-Central at Eastern

Tipton at Lapel

Maconaquah at Cass

Manchester at Carroll

+ Girls-boys varsity doubleheader; girls game at 6 p.m.

