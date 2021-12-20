Northwestern and Taylor have home games in girls basketball tonight. The Tigers (9-3) are hosting Yorktown (3-7) at 6 p.m. in a varsity-only game and the Titans (6-7) are hosting North Miami (7-4) at 7 p.m. in a varsity-only game.
The following is this week's area girls schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
+ Yorktown at Northwestern
++ North Miami at Taylor
TUESDAY
+++ Taylor at Western
Eastern at Cass
6:15 — Logan at Peru
WEDNESDAY
Noon — Winamac at Western
Anderson at Tipton
+ Varsity only, 6 p.m. ++ Varsity only, 7 p.m.
+++ Part of a girls-boys varsity DH with girls game at 6 p.m.
