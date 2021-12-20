TC vs Taylor GBB 05.jpg

Taylor's Kelsi Langley puts up a shot against Tri-Central in a Hoosier Heartland Conference girls basketball game on Nov. 19 at Sharpsville.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

Northwestern and Taylor have home games in girls basketball tonight. The Tigers (9-3) are hosting Yorktown (3-7) at 6 p.m. in a varsity-only game and the Titans (6-7) are hosting North Miami (7-4) at 7 p.m. in a varsity-only game.

The following is this week's area girls schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

+ Yorktown at Northwestern

++ North Miami at Taylor

TUESDAY

+++ Taylor at Western

Eastern at Cass

6:15 — Logan at Peru

WEDNESDAY

Noon — Winamac at Western

Anderson at Tipton

+ Varsity only, 6 p.m. ++ Varsity only, 7 p.m.

+++ Part of a girls-boys varsity DH with girls game at 6 p.m.

