KHS vs McCutcheon GBB 05.jpg

Kokomo guard Kamaria White puts up a shot in the Kats' game against McCutcheon on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Memorial Gym.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

The following is this week's area girls basketball schedule.

TODAY

Maconaquah at Carroll

TUESDAY

Bishop Chatard at Northwestern

Kokomo at Hamilton Heights

Winamac at Western

Madison-Grant at Eastern

Peru at Taylor

Frankfort at Tri-Central

Delphi at Cass

WEDNESDAY

Tipton at Sheridan

THURSDAY

Maconaquah at Peru

FRIDAY

Marion at Kokomo

Eastern at Sheridan

Delphi at Taylor

Clinton Central at Tri-Central

Tipton at Cass

Rossville at Carroll

SATURDAY

Logansport at Maconaquah

