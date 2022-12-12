The following is this week's area girls basketball schedule.
TODAY
Maconaquah at Carroll
TUESDAY
Bishop Chatard at Northwestern
Kokomo at Hamilton Heights
Winamac at Western
Madison-Grant at Eastern
Peru at Taylor
Frankfort at Tri-Central
Delphi at Cass
WEDNESDAY
Tipton at Sheridan
THURSDAY
Maconaquah at Peru
FRIDAY
Marion at Kokomo
Eastern at Sheridan
Delphi at Taylor
Clinton Central at Tri-Central
Tipton at Cass
Rossville at Carroll
SATURDAY
Logansport at Maconaquah
