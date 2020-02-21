Northwestern’s girls basketball team looked like a juggernaut in winning the Class 4A Marion Regional. The No. 1-ranked Tigers whipped No. 3 Fishers 67-40 in the semifinal round and dismantled No. 4 Homestead 72-35 in the championship.
“A regional is so tough to win. Not only preparation-wise, but physically and mentally. The girls were focused and played well,” coach Kathie Layden said.
The Tigers (28-0) will look to carry that focus into their clash with No. 6 Penn (27-2) in the North Semistate at 4 p.m. Saturday at LaPorte. The winner will advance to the State Finals. Northwestern is shooting for its third straight trip to state after winning Class 3A titles in 2018 and ‘19.
Northwestern vs. Penn pits two of the state’s best coaches. Layden is a Naismith National Coach of the Year finalist and she ranks No. 2 in state history with five state championships. Penn’s Kristi Kaniewski Ulrich’s .892 winning percentage is tops among the state’s active coaches. She led the Kingsmen to the 2016 Class 4A state title.
The matchup also features the state’s top two 3-point shooters. Penn guard Reganne Pate leads the state with 95 3-pointers made (on 43% accuracy) and Northwestern guard Madison Layden is No. 2 with 92 (41.3%).
Penn won the LaPorte Regional by beating No. 2 Crown Point 42-41 in the semifinals and beating LaPorte 59-34 in the final. The victory over Crown Point avenged one of Penn’s regular-season losses.
“Penn is a very good team and well-coached,” Kathie Layden said. “They have 3-point scorers, girls who can get to the rim and height inside.”
The Kingsmen score 57.2 points per game and hold opponents to 34.6.
“Their defense is tough,” Layden said. “The guards are quick and they apply pressure all the time.”
Similar to Homestead last week, Penn has not allowed more than 53 points in a game.
“One of our big things is definitely our defense,” Ulrich said. “That’s something we’ve always hung our hat on within our program. The kids really buy into that part.”
Of course, as Homestead found out, Northwestern is hard to slow. Led by Kendall Bostic’s 14-point first half and Madison Layden’s 19-point third quarter, the Tigers buried the Spartans.
The Tigers score 72.8 ppg, which ranks No. 2 in the state, and shoot a crazy good 54% from the field as a team. They complement their offensive excellence with a suffocating defense that holds opponents to 33.3 ppg, which ranks No. 7 in the state.
“They are a very well-coached team and they’re very efficient offensively. They’re very unselfish,” Ulrich said. “They’re very long when it comes to defense. They’re disruptive with their length either to extend out or to plug things up. It’s a very, very impressive and solid basketball team.”
The Tigers are led by the dynamic senior duo of 6-foot-1 point guard Madison Layden and 6-1 post Bostic. Layden averages 25.7 points, 6.5 assists and 5.3 steals per game. Bostic averages 20.4 points, 10 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2 blocks. Bostic shoots 74.6% from the field.
Also for the Tigers, 5-9 senior guard Klair Merrell averages 10.4 points and 4.6 assists and 6-1 freshman forward McKenna Layden averages 6.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3 assists.
Penn is led by four guards — 5-foot-7 junior Trinity Clinton (17.8 ppg), 5-6 junior Kaitlyn Costner (12.6), 5-8 senior Pate (11.3) and 5-6 junior Jordyn Smith (3.8).
“We want to try to be as well-balanced as we can,” Ulrich said. “We always talk about being able to score three different ways. It becomes a little more difficult for teams ... if they take one player away, we can still score in other ways.”
Smith, who scored 9.6 ppg for Penn’s 2018 regional-winning team, missed the first 23 games of the season with a knee injury. She returned for the regular-season finale. And Costner joined the postseason roster after limited eligibility kept her on the JV team during the regular season. She joined Penn as a transfer from Elkhart Central where she scored a team-high 16 points per game in 2018-19.
Like Northwestern, Penn has a strong tradition. After winning the Class 4A state title in 2016, they reached the Final Four in 2018. In addition to Smith, Clinton and Pate also played key roles on the 2018 team.
