Northwestern guard Ellie Boyer puts up a shot during the Tigers’ game against Harrison in the Class 4A Harrison Sectional’s semifinal round Friday. The Raiders beat the Tigers 45-42 with Boyer scoring 11 points in her Tiger finale.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo guard Kamaria White scores inside during the Kats’ matchup against McCutcheon in the Class 4A Harrison Sectional’s semifinal round Friday. White had four points, four assists and four steals in a losing cause.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
END OF THE ROAD
GIRLS BB: Tigers, Kats fall in Harrison Sectional
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern guard Ellie Boyer puts up a shot during the Tigers' game against Harrison in the Class 4A Harrison Sectional's semifinal round Friday. The Raiders beat the Tigers 45-42 with Boyer scoring 11 points in her Tiger finale.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo guard Kamaria White scores inside during the Kats' matchup against McCutcheon in the Class 4A Harrison Sectional's semifinal round Friday. White had four points, four assists and four steals in a losing cause.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
WEST LAFAYETTE — Northwestern’s girls basketball team delivered the defensive performance it needed to upset Harrison. The Tigers held the high-scoring Raiders to 22 points below their season average.
But Harrison countered with a strong defensive effort of its own.
The result? The Raiders hurried the Tigers into a rash of turnovers to take a 45-42 win in the Class 4A Harrison Sectional’s opening semifinal Friday night at Harold R. May Gymnasium.
McCutcheon beat Kokomo 57-33 in the second semifinal.
Harrison’s physical play and pressure kept Northwestern from sustaining any rhythm and led to the Tigers committing 28 turnovers.
“We knew they were a physical team and taking care of the ball was going to be critical for us to be able to come out on top,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “Even with those turnovers, I felt like we had opportunities. We were right there, which is obviously want you want. You want to put yourself in a position where you can win the game, especially against good teams, and we did that.”
2-5-21 McKenna Layden taking a lot of pressure from Anna Henderson as Northwestern girls lose to Harrison in Friday evenings sectional basketball match up in West Lafayette. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-5-21 Ellie Boyer experiences pressure from Campbell Moore as Northwestern girls lose to Harrison in Friday evenings sectional basketball match up in West Lafayette. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-5-21 Ellie Boyer on a 3 point shot as Northwestern girls lose to Harrison in Friday evenings sectional basketball match up in West Lafayette. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern guard Ellie Boyer puts up a shot during the Tigers’ game against Harrison in the Class 4A Harrison Sectional’s semifinal round Friday. The Raiders beat the Tigers 45-42 with Boyer scoring 11 points in her Tiger finale.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-5-21 Leah Carter shooting as Northwestern girls lose to Harrison in Friday evenings sectional basketball match up in West Lafayette. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-5-21 Ellie Boyer experiences pressure from Campbell Moore as Northwestern girls lose to Harrison in Friday evenings sectional basketball match up in West Lafayette. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Sectional Girls Basketball: Northwestern vs. Harrison
2-5-21 McKenna Layden taking a lot of pressure from Anna Henderson as Northwestern girls lose to Harrison in Friday evenings sectional basketball match up in West Lafayette. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-5-21 Ellie Boyer experiences pressure from Campbell Moore as Northwestern girls lose to Harrison in Friday evenings sectional basketball match up in West Lafayette. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-5-21 Ellie Boyer on a 3 point shot as Northwestern girls lose to Harrison in Friday evenings sectional basketball match up in West Lafayette. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern guard Ellie Boyer puts up a shot during the Tigers’ game against Harrison in the Class 4A Harrison Sectional’s semifinal round Friday. The Raiders beat the Tigers 45-42 with Boyer scoring 11 points in her Tiger finale.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-5-21 Leah Carter shooting as Northwestern girls lose to Harrison in Friday evenings sectional basketball match up in West Lafayette. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
The Tigers shot 44.1% from the field and held the Raiders to 36.7% shooting and the Tigers also had a 37-22 rebounding advantage. But the Raiders finished with a plus-15 turnover differential, which led to 13 more shots from the field — and three more makes.
“I thought our inexperience at some positions kind of showed,” Kathie Layden said. “For us, taking care of the ball under pressure and moving the ball to get those open looks became difficult.”
Northwestern (13-6) had a promising start, breaking away from a 6-all tie midway through the first quarter to take a 20-10 lead with 2:40 left in the second quarter. But Harrison (14-3) closed the half on a 7-0 run to make it a three-point game.
The Tigers seemed to regain control when they went up 27-19 in the third quarter, but the Raiders again had a closing kick. They scored the final 10 points of the quarter to move into a 29-27 lead.
Northwestern’s McKenna Layden scored back-to-back baskets to begin the final quarter, putting the Tigers in front 31-29. But the Tigers’ turnovers began to increase and the Raiders pounced with an 11-2 run that gave them a 40-33 advantage at 2:50.
The Tigers refused to go down without a fight. McKenna Layden scored nine points over a 67-second stretch, capped by a steal and layup, to pull her squad within 43-42 at :46.
The Raiders’ Olivia Lowry went to the free throw line for two shots at :33. She made the first to make it 44-42 and missed the second. She grabbed the offensive rebound and missed a putback attempt. The Tigers took the rebound and moved into the offensive halfcourt — but they committed a turnover before they were able to attempt a potential tying shot.
After the Raiders’ Haley Thomas split a pair of free throws at :10 for a 45-42 lead, the Tigers committed their 28th and final turnover.
McKenna Layden finished with 24 points, 18 rebounds and three steals and backcourt mate Ellie Boyer had 11 points. They combined to shoot 12 of 25 from the field. The rest of the Tigers combined to shoot 3 of 11.
“We knew they were basically two offensive threats. They were going to take enough shots, they were going to get their points. We didn’t want anybody else to have a career night. For the most part, we did that,” Harrison coach Rush McColley said.
“I thought down the stretch, our experience and our physicalness took over. I thought we wore them down.”
Harrison showed its usual offensive balance. Anna Henderson scored 12 points, Lowry had 10 and Riley Flinn and Haley Thomas had nine apiece.
Kathie Layden credited the Tigers for putting together a better season than most outside observers expected from a rebuilt team. Other than McKenna Layden and Boyer, the Tigers had new players at all other positions following their 2020 state runner-up finish.
Northwestern is a Class 3A team playing in Class 4A because of the IHSAA’s success factor.
“This is a group that’s playing in 4A for two more years because of the past success and the way the girls I feel like have handled that really speaks volumes of their work ethic,” she said. “Where we want the program to continue to be, they didn’t drop it off.”
Northwestern will return six of its top seven players.
“Losing Ellie [to graduation] is tough, but we have a lot of pieces to build around,” Kathie Layden said.
MCUCTCHEON 57, KOKOMO 33
Down 25-8 at halftime, Kokomo dominated the third quarter to make things interesting in the second semifinal.
Chloe McClain hit two 3-pointers, Brooke Hughes and Lilly Hicks hit one triple each and Aijia Elliott worked inside for six points to highlight the Kats’ 20-point quarter. They closed to within 33-28 deep in the quarter before the Mavericks hit a 3-pointer for a 36-28 lead to close the quarter.
1 of 23
2-5-21 Aijia Elliott shooting over Daylynn Thornton as Kokomo girls lose to McCulcheon in Friday evenings sectional basketball match up in West Lafayette. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-5-21 Brooke Hughes is not able to hold onto the ball on a drive through Kokomo girls lose to McCulcheon in Friday evenings sectional basketball match up in West Lafayette. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-5-21 Kamaria White draws a foul early in the game as Kokomo girls lose to McCulcheon in Friday evenings sectional basketball match up in West Lafayette. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo guard Kamaria White scores inside during the Kats’ matchup against McCutcheon in the Class 4A Harrison Sectional’s semifinal round Friday. White had four points, four assists and four steals in a losing cause.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Sectional Girls Basketball: Kokomo HS vs McCutcheon
2-5-21 Aijia Elliott shooting over Daylynn Thornton as Kokomo girls lose to McCulcheon in Friday evenings sectional basketball match up in West Lafayette. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-5-21 Brooke Hughes is not able to hold onto the ball on a drive through Kokomo girls lose to McCulcheon in Friday evenings sectional basketball match up in West Lafayette. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
2-5-21 Kamaria White draws a foul early in the game as Kokomo girls lose to McCulcheon in Friday evenings sectional basketball match up in West Lafayette. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo guard Kamaria White scores inside during the Kats’ matchup against McCutcheon in the Class 4A Harrison Sectional’s semifinal round Friday. White had four points, four assists and four steals in a losing cause.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
The Mavs (12-5) carried the momentum from that triple into the fourth quarter, outscoring the Kats 21-5 in the fourth to win going away.
Elliott led Kokomo (9-10) with 10 points and four rebounds. McClain had nine points on three triples and Kamaria White had four points, four assists and four steals.
The Kats made strides in coach Haley Peckinpaugh’s first year. The 9-10 record is Kokomo’s best since going 15-8 in 2016-17.
