The awards keep coming for Northwestern's girls basketball team.
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association on Monday named Kathie Layden one of its Bob King Coach of the Year award winners. The IBCA named two winners for each of the state's three districts. Layden was one of the winners for District 2 after leading the Tigers to a 29-1 record and a Class 4A state runner-up finish.
Earlier this month, Northwestern point guard Madison Layden was named the Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year and Madison Layden and post Kendall Bostic were named Indiana All-Stars.
In eight seasons at Northwestern, Kathie Layden has compiled a 154-49 record with four sectional titles, three regional titles, three semistate crowns and Class 3A championships in 2018 and '19. In 20 seasons a varsity coach, she has a 336-149 record with five state championships. She led Tri-Central to a Class A three-peat in 2003-05.
Kathie Layden previously was an IBCA District 2 Coach of the Year in 2017.
• Peru native Brandon Appleton was one of the District 1 picks. He is Angola's coach. He led the Hornets to a 21-3 record. In six seasons with the Hornets, he has a 111-40 record.
Appleton is a 2001 graduate of Peru where he set school records in assists. He dished 10.5 per game as a junior when the go-go Tigers scored 81.2 points per game. He went on to play for four seasons at Tri-State (now Trine) University.
