Northwestern’s girls basketball team will shoot for the Hoosier Conference championship tonight when the Class 3A co-No. 9-ranked Tigers (14-3) visit Class 3A No. 1 Twin Lakes (20-0). The preceding JV game starts at 6 p.m. with the championship game set for 7:30 p.m.
Both squads went 4-0 in their respective divisions to reach the championship.
The teams met in the first week of the season with the Indians beating the Tigers 56-50. It was the Indians’ second game of the season and the Tigers’ opener.
“I thought we played really hard,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden recalled. “Their coach told me they had been practicing since August, really never taking a time off. At that time, we had started practicing on Oct. 13 [after players had completed fall sports]. I hadn’t seen our team since June. I vividly remember in the locker room, telling the girls, ‘For this being our first game of the year, I think you guys did fantastic, but we’re going to keep getting better.’”
Northwestern beat Western 57-48 Tuesday to clinch the East Division.
“I told them in the locker room [after Tuesday’s game], ‘How awesome is it to get this opportunity?’ Twin Lakes is a great team. They’re well coached and they have great players. For us, before sectionals, to get a gauge [from game one to now], it’s an opportunity to see where we are.”
Twin Lakes has an offensive average of 60.7 points per game and a defensive average of 38.1. Northwestern counters with averages of 53.2 and 33.4. Statewide, the Indians’ offensive average is 15th best and the Tigers’ defensive average is 20th best.
The Indians are led by junior guard Olivia Nickerson (19.0 points), sophomore guard Addison Bowsman (16.5 points, 6.9 assists) and senior guard Addi Ward (12.4 points). Nickerson and Ward are 1,000-point scorers and Bowsman is well on her way to the milestone.
In the Indians’ victory over the Tigers back in November, Ward scored 21 points, Nickerson had 15 points and Bowsman had 10. McKenna Layden led the Tigers with 21 points and Anna Bishir had 11.
McKenna Layden, a Purdue recruit and Indiana All-Star candidate, is averaging 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
“When Kenna goes into a game, she’s always the target of the other team’s defense. She knows she’s going to get face-guarded and see different defenses like that,” Kathie Layden said. “But I really feels like she lets the game come to her. I think she does a great job of seeing the open person too.”
Bishir scores 9.9 points and Lexi Hale averages 8.5 points and 6.9 rebounds.
OTHER HC GAMES
In the other Hoosier Conference crossover games, Class 3A No. 14 Hamilton Heights (16-4) plays at Class 2A co-No. 7 Lafayette Central Catholic (14-6) in the third-place game, Western (14-6) visits Benton Central (15-7) in the fifth-place game, Tipton (14-7) plays at Class 3A co-No. 9 West Lafayette (15-5) in the seventh-place game, and Cass (7-14) ventures to Rensselaer (10-8) for the ninth-place game.
The Western-BC game is a varsity-only game and has a 7 p.m. tipoff. The Panthers beat the Bison 38-37 on Jan. 7 at Western.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.