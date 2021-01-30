Northwestern guard McKenna Layden takes the ball down the court as Kokomo guard Chloe McClain gives chase during Saturday's game at Memorial Gym. Layden stuffed the stat sheet with 31 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, four blocked shots and three steals to lead the Tigers to a 54-31 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
GIRLS BB: Tigers roll past Kats in season finale
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern's girls basketball team beat Kokomo 54-31 Saturday afternoon at Memorial Gym to close the regular season with five straight wins.
Next up for both teams is the Class 4A Harrison Sectional. Northwestern (12-5) faces Logansport in the opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Kokomo (9-9) faces McCutcheon in a semifinal game at approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday.
Northwestern jumped to a quick 8-2 lead against Kokomo, but it was 11-all at the end of the first quarter and the Wildkats went up 14-11 early in the second quarter. From there, the Tigers' McKenna Layden took complete control. The 6-foot-2 sophomore point guard scored 13 points and dished an assist over the final 6:00 of the half to power a 15-4 run that sent the Tigers into halftime with a 26-18 lead.
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball NW’s McKenna Layden puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball NW’s Ellie Boyer puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball NW’s Ashley Newell puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball NW’s Leah Carter puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball NW’s Leah Carter puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball NW’s McKenna Layden makes a pass over Kokomo’s Chloe McClain. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kokomo’s Chloe McClain and NW’s McKenna Layden go after a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball NW’s McKenna Layden and Kokomo’s Chloe McClain go after a loose ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kokomo’s Lilly Hicks takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kokomo’s Maddie Butler puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kokomo’s Sanighia Balantine takes the ball to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kokomo’s Brooke Hughes takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball NW’s McKenna Layden knocks the ball out of Kokomo’s Brooke Hughes’ hands as she puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball NW’s McKenna Layden catches a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball NW’s McKenna Layden puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern guard McKenna Layden takes the ball down the court as Kokomo guard Chloe McClain gives chase during Saturday's game at Memorial Gym. Layden stuffed the stat sheet with 31 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, four blocked shots and three steals to lead the Tigers to a 54-31 win.
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball NW’s Ellie Boyer throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball NW’s Leah Carter grabs a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball NW’s McKenna Layden puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-30-21 Northwestern vs Kokomo girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Tigers quickly bumped their lead to double figures in the third quarter. It was 37-22 at the end of the quarter and the Tigers cruised from there to the 54-31 final.
"This was a great game, especially before going into the sectional," Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. "It was intense, I thought it was a physical game, and adjustments had to be made offensively and defensively."
McKenna Layden was sensational in the win. She finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, four blocked shots and three steals. She was 9 of 19 from the field (1 of 4 from 3-land) and a perfect 12 of 12 from the foul line.
She often went inside for shots, either on dribble drives or off of cuts, with her teammates delivering sharp passes to her when she cut. Ellie Boyer, Leah Carter and Ashley Newell had two assists apiece.
"We really have an unselfish team," Kathie Layden said. "They do a great job of executing on offense and they're willing to pass shots for better shots. McKenna did a good job of being physical and they all did a good job of moving the ball quick under pressure."
Layden has scored 30 or more points in four games this season, all in the last four weeks.
Boyer finished with 10 points and three steals, Carter had six points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots, Bailey Henry had six rebounds and two steals and Newell had three steals.
For Kokomo, Chloe McClain led the way with 16 points and two steals. She drilled three 3-pointers and scored 12 points in the first half, but the Tigers kept her under wraps in the second half. Aijia Elliott had seven points and five rebounds and Brooke Hughes had three assists, two blocked shots and two steals.
