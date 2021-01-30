Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Snow likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected.