Northwestern’s girls basketball team looked in control against Tipton when the Tigers twice went up by 17 points early in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game. But when the Class 2A No. 1-ranked Blue Devils clawed back to within one with 1:57 remaining, the Tigers desperately needed a basket.
Ashley Newell delivered.
After Tipton’s Ella Wolfe hit two free throws to pull the Blue Devils within 40-39, Northwestern moved into the offensive halfcourt. Anna Bashir dribbled out of pressure on the right wing and dished a pass to Newell on the other side of the lane and the Tiger junior knocked down a midrange jumper for a 42-39 lead at 1:41.
“Ashley got the ball and I was in her ear, ‘Shoot it, shoot it, knock it down, you got it’ and she did,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “She is a great shooter. I just want her to hear me telling her that we have all the confidence in the world in her to shoot it.”
Newell’s shot proved crucial as the Tigers held on for a 44-42 win in the opening Hoosier Conference East Division game of the season.
The game featured plenty of momentum swings. Tipton (2-1) jumped to an 11-5 deep in the first quarter. Northwestern (5-1) took control and outscored the Blue Devils 20-5 over the remainder of the half. The Tigers opened the third quarter with eight straight points and a 10-2 run overall to twice go up by 17 points (33-16 and 35-18). From there, the Devils roared back to make it a fight to the finish.
“I think this is definitely a game that should give our girls confidence,” Layden said. “And this is how you learn. You can’t simulate [pressure] situations in practice. It’s just something you learn from experience.
“It’s a great win, great atmosphere. I’m just really proud of the girls,” she added.
For Tipton, the game first turned when Wolfe picked up her second foul at 1:23 of the first quarter. She went to the bench for the rest of the half. Six seconds after Wolfe exited, Northwestern’s McKenna Layden hit a 3-pointer. The Tigers then owned the second quarter by repeatedly scoring on backdoor cuts on offense and hurrying the Devils on defense. The Tigers made 7 of 10 shots in the second quarter, held the Devils to 2-of-10 shooting, and took a 25-16 lead into halftime.
“Ella is our quarterback and floor general and when she got in foul trouble, that contributed to digging a big hole,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said. “We as a group have to be mentally tougher than we were [Tuesday] with our mistakes and our passing. Good teams like this aren’t going to give you the game or a shot. And [Tipton-Northwestern] is always a battle. I’ve been here seven years and it’s always a crazy good battle.”
Northwestern scored 10 points off Tipton turnovers in the opening 2:45 of the third quarter to make it 35-18. Tipton settled down, started forcing Northwestern into mistakes, and rattled off an 11-0 run to draw within 35-29 with :16 remaining in the quarter. McKenna Layden again closed a quarter with a 3-pointer to make it 38-29.
After both teams sputtered in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils seemed to have an opening for another run. First, McKenna Layden missed two free throws. Wolfe quickly scored on a fastbreak and was fouled. She converted the 3-point play to draw Tipton within 38-32 at 5:13. That started a 10-2 run that brought Tipton within 40-39 with Wolfe’s free throws at 1:57.
Newell answered with her clutch shot and after Wolfe missed the front end of a one-and-bonus, McKenna Layden split a pair of free throws at :32 for a 43-39 lead. Tipton’s Abigail Parker scored off Wolfe’s drive and dish at :17 to make it 43-41. Bishir split a pair of free throws at :15 to make it 44-41.
The final seconds proved eventful. First, Tipton’s Kaiya Money went to the line for two shots at :06. She made the first, but missed the second. Bishir grabbed the rebound, but Parker promptly tied her up and the possession arrow was in Tipton’s favor. Olivia Spidel came up short on a decent look at a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“There’s good news and bad news,” Wetz said, sharing his message to his players following the game. “The good news is you fought back. The bad news is our mental errors put us in a hole that we shouldn’t have been in. This is our third game. We can get stronger mentally obviously and the physical part, the intensity and the passion are obviously there. We just have to put 32 minutes together.”
McKenna Layden led Northwestern with 21 points. Bishir had eight points, all in the second half. Lexi Hale led the Tigers on the boards with seven rebounds. Wolfe and Spidel led the Devils with 11 points apiece and Ashlee Schram had eight points and 12 rebounds.
Northwestern is hoping to regain the East Division title after Tipton knocked the Tigers from the top last season.
“This was a must win, I feel like. For us to have any kind of part in conference, we had to win this game,” Kathie Layden said. “We felt like we were prepared and we were ready. I think our schedule prepared us for this game because we’ve played quite a few tough teams up to this point. We’ve had our bumps.”
