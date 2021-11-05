The co-leading scorers on Tipton’s girls basketball team are back this season, as are the third leading scorer, and the fourth, and on down the line.
Tipton reached the IHSAA State Finals last season without a senior, and returns virtually intact this season. Tipton went 20-8 last winter and ripped off a five-game winning streak in the postseason until Linton-Stockton beat the Blue Devils for the Class 2A crown.
This season’s team is even better positioned for success because the Blue Devils have already learned how to be at their best.
“The opportunity to go into the tournament with the understanding of how high a level games are won’t be new to this batch of kids,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said.
“Now they know what a regional feels like — if we’re lucky enough to be there, and further down the road. Just the expectation of big games, we’ve crossed that bridge so to speak and we’re looking forward to big games now with a different mindset.”
Tipton returns its top eight scorers, and a couple more with experience in the program. The co-leading scorers were senior Ella Wolfe and junior Ashlee Schram, both of whom took spots on the KT’s All-Area first team.
A 5-foot-8 point guard, IUK recruit Ella Wolfe averaged 13.9 points per game, along with 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Schram, a 6-3 center, averaged a double-double of 13.9 points and an area-best 12.6 rebounds. She shot 57% from the field and 79% from the free throw line.
Along with floor general Ella Wolfe, the other seniors include 5-8 guard/forward Abbi Parker (11 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists), who was third team All-Area, 5-8 guard/forward Olivia Spidel (6.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 41 3-pointers), and 5-9 forward Macy Earl (1.9 points, 2.8 rebounds), a defensive stopper in the post.
Sophomores are 5-7 guard Kaiya Money (6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists), 5-8 guard Hallie Wolfe (3.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists), 5-8 forward Allison Powell, who will be on the floor later after recovering from an injury during the soccer season (1.5 points, 2.2 rebounds), 5-7 forward Sofia Carter, and 5-9 forward Kyra Ley. A freshman, 5-9 guard/forward Rylea Wetz, moves up.
The Blue Devils will start the season Tuesday at Faith Christian. Their schedule is a week behind the start of the season around the state because seven members of the hoops squad were on the regional champion girls soccer squad — the Wolfe sisters, Parker, Money, Powell, Carter and Ley.
The soccer success helps the team’s intangibles. There are also plenty of tangibles to stress opponents.
“I think the thing that made us so successful in the tournament last year that’s carrying over to this year is no one can stop just one of our players,” Chad Wetz said. “We’re so balanced that if you try to shut down say Ashlee Schram inside, then our guard play picks up the slack. Or if you try to stop Abbi Parker or Ella Wolfe from perimeter play, then Schram or Olivia Spidel will hit the big shot.
“We had so many players last year who were mentally strong to step up and hit a big shot that we’re going to be really hard to defend.”
The Blue Devils also learned the value of defending as last season wore on.
“We started, as a group last year, literally in the last third of the season really grasping how important the scouting reports of the other team are and how to take away the things they wanted to do on offense,” Chad Wetz said. “That buy-in is why you saw such low scoring games from such outstanding [opposing] players at the sectional, regional and semistate levels. I think we can continue that this year from the start and maybe not lose a game early [such as] before we learned those lessons last year.”
Understandably, the goals are high.
“I think with the bit of success we’ve tasted last year, our goals are probably loftier than most years and we want to again taste a deep tournament run and maybe finish the job if possible this year,” Chad Wetz said. “And we also have a goal of doing something we haven’t done in many years — and that’s winning the Hoosier Conference. Our conference is as tough or tougher than our tournament because of all the great large schools in the Hoosier Conference.
“That’s a lofty goal that requires us to beat some really, really good teams. We’re playing with an understanding that our goals are high, but also understanding now what it takes to get there.”
