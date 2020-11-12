Tipton’s girls basketball team is flush with experience.
“Last year’s roster only had one senior and no juniors,” coach Chad Wetz said. “We return 95% of our scoring, four starters and a ton of experience from last year’s team and we still don’t have any seniors on the roster this year. I believe we are poised to have a strong multi-year run at success in both the [Hoosier] conference and tourney.”
The Blue Devils went 12-12 last season as they reloaded with young players following back-to-back sectional championship seasons.
“Last year we had to start from scratch and re-learn our offense and team structure. Now that we have experience in house, we feel we are taking what we know and trying to take it to the next level,” Wetz said.
The returning starters are 5-foot-7 junior point guard Ella Wolfe, 5-8 junior guard/forward Abigail Parker, 5-8 junior forward Olivia Spidel and 6-2 sophomore center Ashlee Schram.
Wolfe and Schram earned KT All-Area third-team selections last season after Wolfe scored a team-high 12.8 points and dished 2.2 assists per game and Schram averaged 10.5 points and a team-high 10.4 rebounds per game. Schram ranked No. 2 in the area in rebounding. Parker offered 11.4 ppg and 5.9 rpg and Spidel scored 5.9 ppg.
The Blue Devils also return 5-9 junior forward Macy Earl and 5-4 sophomore guard Abigail Phillips.
Wetz is adding a nice complement of freshmen to the mix including 5-7 guard Hallie Wolfe, 5-9 forward Allison Powell, 5-8 guard/forward Kaiya Money and 5-9 forward Natalie Newcom.
“The incoming freshmen went 19-1 in eighth grade and have been well coached by coach [Adam] Armstrong to be ready right away,” Wetz said. “We will immediately feel this impact as they add scoring, defense and speed to our existing lineup.”
Wetz pointed to improved shooting as a must. The Blue Devils shot 38.3% from the field and 58.2% from the free throw line last season.
“We lost a ton of close games as a result of poor shooting,” he said.
Tipton will receive an early gauge of where it stands in the Hoosier Conference when it hosts Northwestern on Tuesday of next week. The Tigers have ruled the East Division in recent years.
“The Hoosier Conference may be a bit more attainable this year, but will still be very tough to tame,” Wetz said. “One of our biggest goals is to give ourselves a chance to play in the Hoosier crossover championship game. That would mean defeating Northwestern for the first time in many years.
“Our regular season schedule has also gotten tougher as we have added a couple more ranked 2A teams. We feel a tough regular season always better prepares us for tournament play.”
Eastbrook ended Tipton’s Class 2A Sectional 39 reign in 2020. The Panthers beat the Blue Devils 41-38 in the semifinal round and the Panthers went on to win the title on their home floor. Taylor is the sectional host for 2021.
Tipton beat Faith Christian 82-38 Tuesday to open the season. The Blue Devils visit Tri-Central tonight.
The following are looks at other area teams.
CARROLL
The Cougars (12-12 last season) are mixing a strong returning group with some promising newcomers.
The top returning players are 5-8 senior guard Megan Wagner, 5-10 senior forward Morgan Viney and 6-1 junior forward Maryn Worl. Wagner scored a team-high 12.1 ppg last season, Viney scored 5.5 ppg and took an area-best 10.5 rpg and Worl offered 4.1 ppg and 5.8 rpg.
The Cougars also return 5-9 senior forward Josie Unger, 5-5 junior guard Blaire Oyler and 5-8 sophomore forward Allison O’Brien.
The freshman class includes 5-7 guard Alli Harness, 5-8 guard Madison Wagner, 5-7 guard Lainey Johnson and 5-9 forward Jamilah Tillman.
“I believe we have the ability to put points on the board,” coach Brady Wiles said. “We need to improve defensively. We need to do a good job of learning the system and meshing new players in a very short amount of time.”
Carroll has to play catch-up. First, Wiles had to wait for some players because of the Cougars’ volleyball and cross country teams advancing in their state tournaments. Next, Carroll shut down for a two-week quarantine. The plan was to resume practice Tuesday.
The revised schedule has the Cougars opening against Kokomo on Nov. 21.
Wiles is hoping for a better showing in the Hoosier Heartland Conference after the Cougars went 1-7 last season.
“A large core of the standout players from last year will be returning. It should be fun to compete in the conference this year,” he said.
As for Class 2A Sectional 37 at Cass, Wiles said defending champion Rochester returns its entire roster. The Zebras edged the Cougars 40-38 in the semifinal round last season.
CASS
Like Carroll, Lewis Cass will have to play catch-up before its opener next week. The Kings are in quarantine until Monday.
“We were able to get 10 practices in and a scrimmage vs. Alexandria,” coach Kyle Amor said. “I was pleased with our team’s progression. Practices have been extremely competitive. We’ve added several new players this year, one that transferred and three others that didn’t come out last year. Our practices are 100% better than last year just having the depth and the athleticism to compete with every night.”
The Kings have the pieces in place to improve on last season’s 2-21 showing. They return everybody in addition to adding the new players.
“This year, we finally have some depth,” Amor said. “I have size and athleticism. I’m looking forward to seeing how we look defensively. I think defense will be our strength. Our area [we need to improve] is we don’t have consistent scoring. I am hoping someone steps up and leads us offensively.”
The top returning players are 5-11 senior forward Paxtyn Hicks, who averaged team highs of 9.5 ppg and 7.7 rpg; 5-6 senior guard Kyndal Silcox (4.6 ppg) and 5-10 senior forward Kyla Mennen (4.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg).
Also returning are 5-9 senior guard/forward Jackie Wiles, 5-2 senior guard Odessa Vest, 5-11 senior forward Jordyn Hensley, 5-6 junior guard Izzy Tharp and 5-8 sophomore guard Elly Logan.
Kendal Johnson, a 6-0 junior guard, is the impact transfer. She led Winamac to a 14-11 record last season. She topped the team in scoring (11.9) and assists (2.6) and was second in rebounding (5.5). Her father, Kyle, is Cass’ boys coach.
Amor also has 5-8 senior guard Taylor Rodabaugh, 5-8 senior guard Madison Rodabaugh, 5-4 senior guard Chloe Crozier and 5-10 freshman guard Kinsey Mennen in the mix. They have not played basketball since their freshman year.
“Though they are a little rough as far as basketball abilities, they are very athletic and have been making us better night in and night out,” he said.
The Kings have been a non-factor in the Hoosier Conference since joining the league. They want to change that.
“Our conference is extremely tough. I don’t know where we are going to fall, but Cass girls have not won a conference game since [the 2017-18 season]. We are hoping to change that this year,” Amor said.
Cass opens against Northwestern on Nov. 21.
MACONAQUAH
New coach Terry West is excited about the Braves’ potential.
“First and foremost, our girls basketball program is filled with great young ladies. That is the primary reason that I became interested in the position,” he said. “I believe the girls are hungry to experience success on the basketball court. We have tremendous potential with a great blend of upperclass leaders and a large, talented freshman class. We have an opportunity to become successful for years to come.”
West is implementing an up-tempo style of play.
“As a first-year coach, I could not be prouder of the effort and willingness to learn that has been exhibited by all of our players. This is a great group to coach and I believe fans will enjoy our uptempo, pressure defense style of play,” he said.
The Braves (9-14 last season) have a go-to player in 5-7 junior Lilly Maple. She made the KT All-Area second team after averaging 17.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3 assists and 3.1 steals per game.
“Lilly has outstanding skills and is on pace to score her 1,000th career point early this year,” West said.
The Braves also return their Nos. 2-4 scorers in 5-4 senior wing Madison Wilson (6.7 ppg), 5-9 senior post Monica Moore (5.2) and 5-10 junior Alex Merritt (5.1 ppg). Moore and Merritt were second and third on the team in rebounding. Moore grabbed 7.9 boards per game and Merritt took 5.5.
Also returning are 5-6 senior wing Brianna Hubenthal, 5-5 senior Hayleigh Cole, 5-4 junior Molly Nord, 5-10 junior Kianna Sharp and 5-8 sophomore Courtney Stoll.
The freshman class is led by 5-5 Bailey Carson, 6-2 Lauryn Merritt, 5-6 Delaney Truax and 5-5 Hallie Maiben.
“We are working hard to increase our shooting and free throw shooting and to limit the number of turnovers as compared to last year,” West said.
Maconaquah plays in the Three Rivers Conference and in Class 3A Sectional 22 at Twin Lakes.
The Braves’ opener is Saturday against Manchester.
PERU
The Bengal Tigers graduated leading scorer and KT All-Area second-team selection Courtlynn Crowe from a 13-10 squad.
Peru’s top returning players are 5-4 junior guard Cate Wolfe (10.8 points per game), 5-5 sophomore guard Logan Mouser (8 ppg) and 5-8 senior forward Carlee Marburger (3.5 points, 5.2 rebounds). Wolfe and Marburger are returning captains.
Also returning are 5-5 sophomore guard/forward Emma Eldridge, 5-5 junior forward Jenna Watkins and 5-6 sophomore guard Brianna Bennett.
“We’ll look to keep building and improving on the success we had last season with the youth we have,” coach David Weeks said. “The energy and effort the girls have been bringing to practice each day will help us to compete throughout the regular season and into the sectional.”
Weeks has 5-8 senior forward Karissa Tomson, 5-6 junior guard Kloee Cassel and 5-8 sophomore forward Maddie Nordman moving into varsity roles.
“We’re going to have depth in the post that we haven’t had in the 13 years that I’ve been the head coach,” he said. “We’ll be quicker than we’ve been in the past, so we’ll be able to press and trap more on defense. The girls have put in the time to make themselves better shooters.
“Basketball IQ is an area we need to improve on, but that will come with experience for our younger girls. We need to take better care of the ball and dominate the boards.”
Like Maconaquah, Peru plays in the TRC and in Class 3A Sectional 22 at Twin Lakes.
“Both the conference and sectional will be tough this year. I don’t feel that there’s any one team that will dominate in both. Each game will be a battle,” Weeks said.
Peru’s opener is Tuesday at Whitko.
TRI-CENTRAL
Matthew Corn is the Trojans’ new coach. He previously was Elwood’s boys coach.
He said he was drawn in large part by the Trojans’ history of success.
“This was also an area that I am familiar with. I have several friends and family members in the area so I felt the transition would be a comfortable one. There were only a few schools that I would have left for and TC was on that very short list,” he said.
The Trojans (9-17 last season) return good experience for Corn to build around.
It starts with the backcourt of 5-6 senior Kenadie Fernung and 5-5 senior Brittany Temple. Fernung made the 2020 KT All-Area second team after scoring 18.6 ppg. Temple scored 11.9 ppg and dished a team-high 2.7 apg.
Azia Bowman, a 5-7 senior guard/forward, also returns to the starting lineup. She averaged 2.4 ppg and a team-high 6.1 rpg last season.
The Trojans also return 5-8 sophomore forward/center Allie Younce (3.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg), 5-7 sophomore forward Gracie Grimes (2.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg), 5-4 sophomore guard Megan Conner, 5-5 sophomore guard Abby Hoback and 5-9 junior center Meghan Grubb.
Karley Leininger, a 5-6 sophomore guard, is moving into a varsity role.
“I believe we have a very high ceiling,” Corn said. “We have a really good mix of experience and youth. Our three seniors are strong skilled players. Mix that with a couple of juniors and a strong sophomore class and it puts us in a really good spot right now.
“They have been very coachable in the few weeks that I have had to get to know them. They are eager to learn and want to be successful. I think the one thing I have learned most about them is that they are fighters. They battle and compete. They do not fear tough challenges.”
Corn pointed to the Trojans’ defensive mindset and fundamentals as strengths. He hopes the Trojans can lean on their defense while they learn his offensive system and gain confidence in it.
Corn sees the HHC and also Class A Sectional 55 as competitive. He hopes the Trojans can emerge as contenders in both.
TC opened last week with a 47-37 loss to Frankton, last year’s Class 2A state runner-up. Corn liked the effort he saw after a slow start.
The Trojans are back in action tonight against Tipton.
