Tipton players Abigail Parker, left to right, Hallie Wolfe, Ella Wolfe and Olivia Spidel cheer as coach Chad Wetz heads to them with the trophy following the championship of the Blue Devils’ holiday tournament on Wednesday. Tipton beat Class 2A No. 9 Carroll 58-50.
TIPTON — For the second time this season, Tipton’s girls basketball team held a late lead against Carroll.
This time, the Blue Devils protected it.
Tipton led wire to wire in beating Class 2A No. 9-ranked Carroll 58-50 Wednesday in the championship of the Blue Devils’ holiday tournament.
Tipton players Abigail Parker, left to right, Hallie Wolfe, Ella Wolfe and Olivia Spidel cheer as coach Chad Wetz heads to them with the trophy following the championship of the Blue Devils' holiday tournament on Wednesday. Tipton beat Class 2A No. 9 Carroll 58-50.
The Blue Devils dominated the first half to build a 15-point lead, but the Cougars rallied in the second half and seemed to have the momentum when they closed to within one with 1:58 remaining. Tipton answered by scoring the final seven points to take the tourney title — and avenge an 80-76 loss in overtime to the Cougars three weeks ago.
“Carroll’s not ranked in the top 10 for no reason. They’re a legit good team and well coached,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said. “We knew this was going to be a barometer game for us, to measure if we’ve improved any since [the Dec. 9 game], and closing out the game was what we struggled with the last time we played them. This time I was really happy with our poise under pressure. We didn’t panic like we did last time.”
The Blue Devils improved to 8-3. The Cougars dropped to 10-2 and had a 10-game winning streak end.
Tipton raced to a 20-12 advantage after one quarter and a 35-20 lead at halftime. The Blue Devils hit 15 of 28 shots from the field in the half and held the Cougars to 7-of-32 shooting.
Ella Wolfe fueled Tipton’s hot start. The attacking guard scored 10 points in the opening quarter and added another bucket in the second quarter.
“[The Blue Devils] dictated the pace from the beginning of the game and they brought the energy from the beginning of the game,” Carroll coach Brady Wiles said. “Wolfe took over from the beginning and was the best player on the floor [Wednesday].”
The Cougars started to fight back in the third quarter. They outscored the Devils 18-10 in the quarter to draw within seven. They kept chipping away in the final quarter with a 7-1 run over a 2:00 stretch bringing them to within 51-50 at 1:58.
After Tipton’s Abigail Parker hit two free throws at 1:45 to make it 53-50, Carroll had chances to keep the pressure on, but the Cougars missed two 3-point attempts and came up empty on two free throw attempts. Tipton’s Olivia Spidel made it a two-possession game when she split a pair of free throws at :46 for a 54-50 lead. The Devils’ Macy Earl followed with a steal at :29 and from there, the Devils secured the win with free throws.
“I was proud of our fight in the second half,” Wiles said. “I thought we had the same energy they had in the first half and got all the way back to a one-point game, but then we didn’t play situational basketball and had four bad possessions in a row.”
Wolfe led the Blue Devils with 19 points and Parker followed with 16. Both repeatedly attacked the lane for good looks. They combined to make 13 of 28 shots from the field, including 13 of 26 from inside the arc.
“We’re working on playing to our strengths more,” Wetz said. “For some reason, even though I think we have good outside shooters, the ball has not been going in for us from behind the arc like I’d like to see it so we’ve been working on getting to the front of the rim more. I think that was evident with the type of shots we were getting.”
Tipton post Ashlee Schram had seven points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
Madison Wagner led Carroll with a game-high 21 points. She hit six 3-pointers and also had a 3-point play. The Cougars finished with a 10-0 edge in 3-pointers made, but the Devils had a 14-2 edge in free throws made.
Tipton held Carroll freshman sensation Alli Harness to 11 points. She torched the Devils for a school-record 41 points in the teams’ earlier meeting.
“Alli Harness is going to be someone that a lot of people are going to have trouble with for not just this year, but her next three years. She did surprise us the first time because we really didn’t know much about her with her being a freshman, but we weren’t going to be surprised [Wednesday],” Wetz said.
“My prediction is Carroll is probably a regional team. I think they’re capable of winning their sectional and could be in the regional, so it was a good game for us to see if we can compete at that level.”
Carroll certainly has postseason aspirations. With that in mind, Wiles saw Wednesday’s loss as a chance to grow as a team.
“We’d rather have this game to learn from than in the sectional championship or further,” he said. “There’s definitely a lot we can take away from this game.”
