Tipton’s girls basketball team finds itself in a familiar role.
“We are again the underdog,” coach Chad Wetz said.
Wetz was talking about the Class 2A state championship game, which pits the Blue Devils (20-7) vs. defending state champion and No. 1-ranked Linton-Stockton (26-1). It’s at 7 p.m. today at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The unranked Blue Devils are going against their fourth straight top-10 team. They upset No. 6 Frankton and co-No. 7 Clinton Prairie in winning their first regional since 2014 and then took down No. 10 North Judson to win their first semistate.
“We were the underdog in the regional. We were the underdog in the semistate. Now, we’re an even bigger underdog,” Wetz said. “People think we have no chance in this game because Linton-Stockton is 26-1 and the defending state champ. We feel like there’s no pressure on us, the pressure is on them. We love the underdog role.”
Tipton is making its first State Finals appearance.
“The whole community is excited, the kids are excited. Obviously the first time a school does something in history, it gets everybody kind of going and this is the first semistate in boys or girls basketball,” Wetz said. “We’re pretty excited about what we’ve done, but we’re also pretty excited about [tonight].”
Linton-Stockton made its first state appearance last year. With a senior-less lineup, the Miners throttled Frankton 70-28. They set several Class 2A championship records including largest margin of victory and fewest points allowed.
This year, the Miners lead the state in margin of victory at 30.9 points per game and rank No. 3 in defensive average at 32.2 ppg.
“They play 1-2-2 pressure zone 95% of the time and they make it difficult on other teams to get 3-point shots,” Wetz said. “They’re constantly mid-court trapping and [applying] mid-court pressure and a lot of teams succumb to that and turn the ball over, which gives them a lot of quick transition.
“Knowing that, we’ve worked hard this week on ball security, breaking the press and not getting surprised by their long arms and mid-court traps.”
The Miners crushed University 70-32 in the South Semistate.
Offensivey, the Miners are led by the senior trio of 5-10 guard/forward Vanessa Shafford (18.3 ppg), 5-6 guard Aubrey Burgess (13.8) and 6-0 guard/forward Haley Rose (12.4). Indiana All-Star candidate Shafford also averages 7.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Shafford and Burgess are Southern Indiana recruits.
“They don’t make a lot of mistakes,” Wetz said. “They shoot a ton of 3-point shots so it’s going to be a defensive struggle to contest all those outside shots. But I do feel like we match up well against them because we have the speed and the exterior pressure to contest those shots and I don’t think they necessarily match up that well with our inside game.”
Tipton has an offensive average of 57.3 points and a defensive average of 42.9.
Like Linton-Stockton last year, Tipton has a senior-less lineup. The Blue Devils’ starters are 6-3 sophomore post Ashlee Schram (14.2 points, 12.5 rebounds), 5-7 junior guard Ella Wolfe (14.2 points, 2.8 assists), 5-9 junior guard Abigail Parker (11.2 points, 3.9 rebounds) and 5-9 junior forwards Olivia Spidel (6.2 points) and Macy Earl (1.9). Hallie Wolfe, a 5-9 freshman guard, averages 3.9 points off the bench.
The Devils caught fire at the right time.
“We had some tough losses [in the regular season], especially to Frankton, to Hamilton Heights and to Clinton Prairie — all one-possession games in the last minute and we just didn’t pull them out,” Wetz said. “Those games probably were the best thing for this team because we didn’t settle for barely losing, we decided to study our mistakes and find out what it takes to beat quality teams. Those lessons were obviously learned because we’re on a roll of beating three teams in the top 10 and now we have a shot at No. 1.
“It did come together kind of late, but it’s nice to be gelling at the right time.”
• The other state championship games are Saturday. Pioneer (24-4) faces Loogootee (20-4) in the Class A game at 11 a.m.; South Bend Washington (22-5) meets Silver Creek (24-3) in the Class 3A game at 3:30 p.m. and Crown Point (24-1) takes on Brownsburg (17-10) in the Class 4A game at 8 p.m.
