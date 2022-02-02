MARION — A sectional win is great.
A sectional win with one of your players breaking 1,000 points is even better.
But a sectional win with two of your players eclipsing 1,000 points? Now that’s definitely special.
Tipton girls basketball senior Ella Wolfe and junior Ashlee Schram each surpassed 1,000 career points Tuesday night as the Class 2A No. 5-ranked Blue Devils pulled away from Taylor in the second quarter of the Eastbrook Sectional’s opening round and cruised to a 54-35 win.
Tipton (20-4) outscored Taylor (8-15) 12-2 in the second quarter to break open a close game and then delivered the knockout blow with a 20-2 run in a third quarter that saw Schram and Wolfe both score their milestone points.
Schram started the decisive run with a basket at 6:55 that put her at 1,001 points. After an Olivia Spidel 3-pointer, Wolfe hit 1,001 points on a hoop with 5:31 to play in the period.
“And both girls have basically done it in three years,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said, noting that Ella Wolfe only scored nine points as a freshman with a soccer injury hampering much of her season.
“It shows what good teammates they are. It shows how much fun they’ve had playing together for these years. And I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen two teammates get that accomplishment in the same game, in the same quarter. It’s just a special night all around and I’m glad we could celebrate it at this time.”
In a loaded sectional, No. 2 Winchester topped No. 3 Eastbrook 62-41 in Friday’s first game. The Blue Devils are set to square off with Blackford (17-5) in Friday’s second semifinal.
“Historically, we’ve not played well in this gym,” Wetz said. “So hopefully, this was the one that got the monkey off our back. I know that Blackford has a legitimately good team with two really good players, much like Taylor. Whether or not we have some time to think about it with the snowstorm coming or not, we’ve got until Friday to get our plan together for another really tough team.”
The Titans proved to be a tough out early as the teams battled through four ties and a lead change in the first period on the way to a 9-all tie.
Emma Good gave Taylor its first and only lead at 7-5 on a 3-pointer. Schram followed with a score and Kelsi Langley responded to that with a basket. Wolfe then tied the game at 9-all as the quarter wound down.
Wolfe and Schram netted six points each to fuel a 12-0 Tipton run to break open the game, holding Taylor to 1 of 11 shooting in the second quarter to go up 21-11 at the half.
“You know though, I told [the team] in the locker room we still gave up only 21,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “If you would have told me that we would hold Tipton to 21 in the first half I’d have thought we would be in the ball game. We were down 10. And then of course in the third quarter they went on a run.”
Wolfe finished with 19 points to lead all scorers, and Schram notched a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double. Also for the Blue Devils, Abigail Parker netted 10 points.
Kelsi Langley led Taylor with 13 points in her final game. The Titan senior also surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this season. Alexandra Collins added eight and Good seven.
The Titans lose a pair of strong players in Langley and Good.
“Two great leaders and it started in junior high with them,” Oliver said. “I feel bad for Emma. She finished like 20 points shy of 1,000 and missed eight games last year because of COVID.
“But you know what? My kids didn’t quit,” Oliver added. “I’m proud of them. This was a good basketball team we played. Top five in the state. Better than good.”
Tipton took advantage of 22 Taylor turnovers, eight of those miscues coming in the third quarter, to help put the game away. That was a saving grace for the Devils, who shot just 33 percent (9 of 27) in the first half but were able to hold Taylor to 5 of 22 (23 percent) from the field.
“In tournament time, the games are won I believe on the defensive end,” Wetz said. “[Tuesday] it was obvious because all through the first half we couldn’t buy a basket and so that’s what we stressed at the quarter break, it’s what we stressed at halftime.
“We really had to focus on their two best players because those two, Langley and Good, have had special careers. I was really proud of us on the defensive end.”
