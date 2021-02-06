Tipton post Ashlee Schram puts up a shot in the lane against Eastbrook in the Class 2A Sectional 39 championship Saturday night at Taylor's Center Court. Schram had a big double-double of 24 points and 13 rebounds in the Blue Devils' 57-48 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
GIRLS BB: Tipton regains sectional title
MICHELLE GARMON
Tipton Tribune
A combination of inside-outside play led Tipton’s girls basketball team to reclaim the Class 2A Sectional 39 title on Saturday night at Taylor's Center Court.
Ashlee Schram was a force inside with game-highs of 24 points and 13 rebounds and Tipton’s junior backcourt duo of Ella Wolfe and Abbi Parker combined for 27 points to lead the Blue Devils to a 57-48 victory over defending sectional champion Eastbrook.
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Ella and Hallie Wolfe celebrate after Tipton’s sectional win over Eastbrook. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Head coach Chad Wetz celebrates with Tipton’s girls basketball team after the sectional win over Eastbrook. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Tipton’s Ella Wolfe puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Tipton’s Ella Wolfe takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Tipton’s Olivia Spidel takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Tipton’s Hallie Wolfe looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Tipton’s Ashlee Schram puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Tipton’s Abigail Parker puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Tipton’s Ella Wolfe heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Tipton’s Ella Wolfe makes a mad dash to grab a loose ball before Eastbrook’s Sophia Howell can get to it. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Tipton’s Ashlee Schram looks to the basket for a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Tipton’s Hallie Wolfe looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Tipton’s Abigail Parker is fouled as she goes to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Tipton’s Ella Wolfe takes the ball down the court alongside Eastbrook’s Olivia Howell. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Tipton’s Ashlee Schram puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-6-21 Tipton vs Eastbrook girls basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Devils (17-7) advance to the Frankton Regional where they will play the host and defending champion Eagles (23-3) in the second game on Saturday. Frankton’s Chloe Thomas hit a game-winning basket at the buzzer to lift Frankton to a 45-43 victory over host Alexandria in the Sectional 40 championship.
With the win on Saturday, the Devils also turned the tables on the Panthers as Eastbrook ended Tipton’s two-year sectional reign with a 41-38 victory over the Devils in last year’s sectional semifinals.
“I was so excited about how efficient we played,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said. “We knew Eastbrook was the defending champ and legitimately a strong team, and we knew we had to make each possession count. We didn’t shoot a ton of 3s, but we shot good shots and shot good shots inside. I was really happy with our inside-out efficiency.”
Tipton, which entered the sectional struggling from 3-point range, was 6 for 10 from beyond the arc against Eastbrook, after knocking down 9 of 16 in Friday’s 66-19 win over Madison-Grant. The Wolfe sisters, Ella and Hallie, each hit 3s in the opening quarter and Schram scored seven points to put the Devils up 17-14 at the quarter break.
Eastbrook’s Johwen McKim scored early in the second quarter to put the Panthers up 18-17. But Tipton responded with a 7-0 run capped by Ella Wolfe’s baseline 3 to give the Devils a 24-18 lead. Wolfe scored seven more points, including her third 3 of the contest, and Parker knocked down a 3 just before the buzzer to send Tipton into halftime up 36-22.
“We’re really lucky to have a lot of people who can handle the ball,” Wetz said. “When Eastbrook decided early on to do a little triangle-and-two, that was fine as we just had Hallie come off the bench and run the point. They realized they couldn’t do that and we adjusted again. Our bench depth is good and what we can do offensively against different junk defenses is also good.”
A layup by Parker gave Tipton its largest lead of the game, 48-30, at the 2:37 mark of the third quarter. The Panthers closed out the quarter on an 8-2 run with freshman Sophia Morrison hitting a 5-footer at the buzzer to cut Tipton’s lead to 50-38 entering the final period.
Kristen Goff’s scored to open the fourth quarter and Eastbrook (15-7) was within 50-40. Schram’s final basket of the night pushed Tipton’s lead to 54-42 with 4:53 remaining. The Devils then had three turnovers that Eastbrook turned into five points with Sehdah McKim’s free throw trimming Tipton’s advantage to 54-47 with 1:25 remaining. Parker meshed both ends of the one-and-bonus with 1:19 left to increase Tipton’s lead to 56-47.
Morrison missed two free throws with 1:11 left to play and Schram pulled down the rebound. Ella Wolfe then hit 1 of 2 free throws to make it 57-48 with :50 remaining. Eastbrook failed to convert at the other end and the Panthers elected not to foul any more and Tipton held the ball for the final 40 seconds.
Ella Wolfe finished her night 3 of 4 from 3-point range on her way to 16 points. She also had six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Parker also had four assists and two blocked shots to go with her 11 points. Olivia Spidel and Hallie Wolfe added a 3-pointer each.
Wilson had 14 points and Goff added 11 points and eight rebounds to lead the Panthers, who were 4 of 11 from 3-point range and just 6 of 13 from the line. Tipton was 7 for 9 at the line.
“Early in the season, we lost games in the fourth quarter and I think, that taught us how to finish, how to close,” Wetz said. “The rematch next Saturday is against Frankton and we didn’t close that one [a 53-50 loss at the Eagles Nest], so [Saturday] I was really happy with our presence down the stretch. Took Eastbrook’s best shot in the fourth because every good team is going to give you their best shot and never quit.”
