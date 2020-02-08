UPLAND — Taylor’s girls basketball team will shoot for its first sectional title in more than a decade when it squares off with Eastbrook in tonight’s Class 2A Sectional 39 championship after the Titans breezed past Blackford 57-39 and the host Panthers dethroned two-time defending champion Tipton 41-38 in Friday’s semifinal games.
Taylor (16-7) last won a sectional crown in the 2005-06 season and last played for a title in the 2015-16 campaign. Tonight’s championship is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Titans broke open a close game with a big third quarter run in Friday’s opening semifinal after Blackford (10-13) gave Taylor fits early on.
Trailing 12-10 eight minutes in, Taylor took its first lead at 15-14 when Katie Hogan knocked down a 3-pointer seconds after checking into the game. Taylor went on to lead 25-20 at the half.
“I don’t want to sound like I wasn’t worried, but I didn’t burn a timeout in the first half,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “I let those kids play. I knew we’d come out of that. The good thing is I’ve got senior leadership, and then I’ve got a junior captain too. If that was two years ago I would have burned like five timeouts. I knew the kids could handle it.”
And they handled it well, coming out of the locker room at halftime and stringing together a quick 8-3 run to go up 33-23. The Titans then closed the quarter on a 13-4 run to deliver the knockout blow, leading 46-27 heading into the fourth quarter.
“At halftime, I told them the first four minutes were going to be huge in that quarter,” Oliver said. “I said we can change the whole game in those first four minutes. We came out, got some turnovers, and we finished for a change.
“We like to run. The tempo we play at we’re going to turn it over more than normal and I thought in the third quarter we did a great job of taking care of the ball and finishing.”
Taylor shot 44% overall (19 of 43) and connected on 50% of its 3-point attempts (7 of 14). Emma Good was a perfect 3 of 3 from beyond the arc to lead a balanced Titan scoring attack with 15 points.
Kelsi Langley added 14 points and eight rebounds, Austyn Huffer finished with 10 points, and Ashlen Kropczynski chipped in nine points and pulled down a game-high nine rebounds.
“They share the ball very well,” Oliver said. “They don’t care who scores, they want a W.”
EASTBROOK 41, TIPTON 38
In Friday’s nightcap, the Blue Devils (12-12) trailed 31-20 at the start of the fourth quarter but nearly scrapped and clawed their way back into the game, getting within three points at 37-34 on an Abigail Parker 3-pointer with :32 to play. The Panthers made four clutch free throws down the stretch sandwiched around one Tipton freebie. Gracie Phillips hit from deep as time expired and Tipton fell just short in its comeback attempt.
“Well, we’re the team of almosts all year,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said. “We’ve been almost winning these kinds of games five, six, seven times. You look at our record, we’ve almost beat a whole lot of people. But that doesn’t win you a sectional. So hopefully this is a lesson we’ll learn as our young kids come back next year.”
Tipton led 5-2 after one quarter and 13-11 at the half. Eastbrook (11-13) came out hot in the third quarter, outscoring the Devils 20-7 in the frame behind eight points from sophomore Kristin Goff, who knocked down a pair of triples in the period in sparking the Panthers to an 11-point lead.
“We just got beat to most of the 50-50 balls and it just seemed like the tip or the extra little possession when it was loose on the floor they were more aggressive than we were,” Wetz said. “When those things happen and they hit huge 3s and layups in those situations that really gave them momentum. And momentum was definitely the key in this game.”
Tipton struggled from the field all night, finishing 10 of 38 (26%) overall and 5 of 20 (25%) from downtown. The Devils were also just 13 of 24 at the free throw line.
“We got beat not just by Eastbrook, but by confidence and desire,” Wetz said.
“They packed in a 2-3 zone. We had been hitting outside shots pretty well the last few games.”
Ella Wolfe scored 12 points to lead Tipton and Parker followed with 10.
Rachel Manning scored 10 points to pace Eastbrook.
