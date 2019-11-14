It took three minutes and 45 seconds before Taylor got the first point of the game to go down on a free throw, and the first basket didn’t come until past the halfway point of the first quarter. But once the Titans started to find their range, they took off.
Taylor led wire-to-wire and posted a 43-24 victory over Kokomo in the girls basketball opener for both schools Wednesday night at Memorial Gym.
The Titans took a 9-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 22-7 at halftime. Taylor’s pressing defense bothered Kokomo, leading to 17 Kat turnovers in the first half.
Taylor extended its lead early in the second half with a jumper by Ashlen Kropczynski and two triples by Emma Good for a 30-12 lead. Good went on to post a game-high 12 points, while Kelsey Langley had a commanding game with 10 points and a dozen rebounds. Alison Pemberton scored nine points and Austyn Huffer and Kropczynski combined for 10 points and 13 rebounds.
“I thought we shot the ball pretty well early,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “I thought our press worked. The kids just played hard, they all contributed.
“I thought [Kropczynski] played the best game she’s probably played in two years, just solid. I thought Alison Pemberton played well, Kelsey played well, Emma shot the ball well. Mady [Delgado] and Lynzey [Butzin] gave us good minutes. It was a team effort for sure. We put five kids on the floor that can play, and I think they saw that [Wednesday] night.”
Kokomo struggled to connect on shots all evening, hitting just 8 of 43.
“I thought a couple things [made a difference],” new Wildkat coach Tod Windlan said. “I thought our turnovers in the first half — we had a lot of, I call it unforced turnovers. You couple that with shooting 18 percent for the game. I told the kids we got three more shots than they did but you shoot 18 percent, it’s hard to win a game.
“I thought we competed really hard in the second half. I thought my kids really played hard, but physical strength is a huge difference out there.”
Kokomo played without senior exchange student Natalija Garevska, freshman post Nande Guyton, and junior forward Bayli Reed.
Once the Titans had a solid lead, they called off the press to conserve energy and limit fouls, but Kokomo never got the lead to single digits in the second half. The closest Kokomo got was 30-17 down in the third quarter but Taylor responded with a six-point run on buckets by Pemberton and Alexandra Collins and two freebies by Langley.
“In basketball it’s easy to go on a 6-0 or 8-0 run,” Oliver said. “Every time I thought [Kokomo] tried to do something, our kids answered. They’re not afraid to shoot the ball, as you can tell.”
McClain led Kokomo with eight points and six rebounds. Omarea Daniels scored five points and added five boards.
The Kats got more competitive after halftime, despite Taylor stretching its lead, and Oliver can see the impact Windlan is having already.
“[The Kats] are already better, they’re going to get better, so this was a good win for us,” Oliver said. “I love playing here, and I love the kids getting to play here.”
Windlan saw ways for the Kats to grow.
“Kids played hard and I told them we’ve just got to get better in practice,” he said. “We’ve got to compete harder in practice.”
