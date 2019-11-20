Northwestern’s girls basketball team got exactly the kind of shots it wanted early and often Tuesday night. The Class 4A and overall No. 1-ranked Purple Tigers got plenty of looks in the first quarter from primary options Madison Layden on the wing and Kendall Bostic in the paint.
They combined to score 25 points in that frame on clean set plays with good passes leading to scores, and transition looks generated by pressure defense. After 32 minutes of hoops, that duo combined for 61 points in leading the Tigers to an 87-38 victory over visiting Tipton in a Hoosier Conference East Division game.
Northwestern was in control early, leading 29-9 after one quarter and 49-13 at halftime. Madison Layden finished with 33 points, Bostic 28 on 13-of-15 shooting, and McKenna Layden added 10 points. Bostic had six assists and nine rebounds. McKenna Layden had five assists, Klair Merrell four and Madison Layden three. Madison Layden snagged seven steals, Bostic and McKenna Layden five each and Merrell four.
Two-time defending Class 3A state champ Northwestern is still unbeaten on the year at 5-0 (1-0 HC East) and progressing incrementally to get ready for the step up of 4A competition when the postseason starts in February. Tuesday’s game showed what parts of Northwestern’s attack is ready for prime time, and what needs to get up to speed.
“Almost every game our assists are in the 20s,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. The Tigers assisted 24 of 34 field goals Tuesday. “We definitely do a great job of seeing each other, finding each other on the court and I think we’re difficult to guard because of how many weapons we have on the court at one time.
“You look at our shooting percentage [52% against Tipton]. It’s all about shot selection. When you look at everybody’s shooting percentage, I mean it’s definitely because of shot selection.”
And then there’s the things that Kathie Layden wants to see get a lot better.
“I would say we’re not even close to where we want to be,” she said. “We still have lots and lots to work on. We had a lot of defensive miscommunications out here. I say miscommunications, it’s really non-communications. That’s really one of the biggest obstacles for us is communicating on the court, especially when some of the girls that are new to the varsity this year are out there, we don’t do a fantastic job of communicating with each other.”
The Tigers want to develop depth for when the big tests come in the regular season, and the pressure games hit in the postseason.
“The key for us to be successful is for everyone to contribute in whatever way they can,” said Kathie Layden, who found a lot of opportunities for bench players in the second, third and fourth quarters. “Our success has always been because not only do we have great players, but our players know their roles. As our team continues throughout the season and people figure out their roles and what makes us successful, the better we’ll get.”
Sophomore center Leah Carter scored six points in the fourth for the Tigers to lead the bench output,
A point of emphasis Tuesday was to make sure Northwestern’s defense was limiting looks for Tipton freshman center Ashlee Schram. She finished with eight points. Ella Wolfe led Tipton with 11 points, all in the second half, Olivia Spidell added eight and Abigail Parker six. Northwestern forced Tipton into 34 turnovers to the Tigers’ nine.
Tipton (2-2) had to find moments to be competitive and coach Chad Wetz hopes the game helps the Blue Devils down the road.
“I knew what we were in for, I’m not sure that our freshmen and sophomores knew what we were in for,” Wetz said. “They haven’t experienced that, but we talked about at halftime Northwestern is the type of team that we want to eventually be like some day when we’re juniors and seniors. They’ve been there, they’re battle-tested, they’re going to make a deep state run again, so these kinds of things are lessons that young kids can learn along the journey.”
BOSTIC HONORED
Northwestern senior Bostic on Tuesday was named one of four recipients of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Player of the Week award for Week 2 of the season.
Bostic earned the award for District 2 last week with a pair of strong outings against Class 4A clubs. She had 19 points, a dozen rebounds and seven assists in a 70-51 victory over Noblesville, and collected 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a 66-41 win over Carmel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.