SHARPSVILLE — Tri-Central's girls basketball team held Cowan scoreless for more than nine minutes in the second half to break away for a 45-27 victory in the Class A Tri-Central Sectional championship Saturday night.
After the Blackhawks scored back-to-back baskets to close to within 27-25 with 3:37 left in the third quarter, the Trojans rattled off 18 straight points to build a commanding 45-25 lead with 1:59 left in the fourth quarter.
"Our defense the second half was outstanding against a really good team," Tri-Central coach Mathew Corn said. "I'm just happy for these girls."
The sectional title is the Trojans' first since 2018 and seventh all-time.
"It feels great," point guard Brittany Temple said as she held the trophy. "This is our goal that we wanted this year and we accomplished it so it's a great feeling."
Temple and Kenadie Fernung, the Trojans' senior backcourt, led the way in the victory. Temple scored 14 points, dished four assists and took two steals and Fernung scored 19 points and grabbed three rebounds.
"We have good chemistry together and when we play well together, we get things done," Temple said.
That certainly was the case in the sectional. They combined for 53 points in TC's 85-35 rout of Daleville in the opening round and 41 points in the Trojans' 73-21 takedown of Liberty Christian in the semifinal round.
"We had a lot of confidence coming into this tournament and we got it done," Temple said.
TC (15-8) advances to face No. 6-ranked Blue River (21-3) in the Wes-Del Regional's opening semifinal at 10 a.m. next Saturday.
TC and Cowan (13-10) went back and forth in the first half. The Trojans led throughout the first quarter, but never by more than three points and it was 9-8 at the end of the quarter. The second quarter featured three ties and two lead changes before Fernung scored six points over a 66-second stretch to put the Trojans in front 22-16 with :13 left. She scored on a pair of runners and hit two free throws.
Cowan's Lauren Smith hit a 3-pointer right before the buzzer to make it 22-19. Cowan post Kaylee Kear carried her team in the half with eight points.
"I knew they were going to be physical," Corn said of the Blackhawks. "The first half, I thought we were OK matching it, but they got us pinned a couple times down in low. The Kear girl is physical and she's a nice, solid player down there. I thought Gracie Grimes did a fantastic job staying on her body and then we had some weakside help."
Early in the third quarter, Temple scored on a drive and hit a 3-pointer to push TC's lead to 27-21. After Cowan's back-to-back baskets brought the Blackhawks within 27-25, TC's defense tightened and Fernung scored the final six points of the quarter. She hit two free throws at 3:10, two more free throws at 1:54 and scored on a runner at :21 for a 33-25 lead.
Fernung and Temple combined for nine points in the final quarter as the Trojans quickly put it away.
Megan Conner added five points for the Trojans, Grimes knocked down an early 3-pointer and Allie Younce and Abby Hoback scored a basket apiece. Karley Leininger had three steals.
"All week, we talked about how this was the goal," Corn said. "Leading up to this week, we played some fantastic basketball. Our scoring has been so much better and a lot of of that is they trust each other more right now. That's always good when you're going into tournament time for that to happen."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.