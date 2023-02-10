The Hoosier Heartland Conference is guaranteed to have a girls basketball team win a regional championship.
The HHC produced two sectional champions in Tri-Central and Rossville and they’ll meet in a Class A regional championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wes-Del High School.
“We’re excited to over to Wes-Del and see if we can’t win another trophy,” Tri-Central coach Mathew Corn said.
This year’s state tournament has a different format than previous years as regionals are now single-game championships.
Rossville is 15-10 and Tri-Central is 11-13. In the HHC, the Hornets went 4-4 and finished fifth and the Trojans went 3-5 and finished sixth. Along with Clinton Central, they form a Class A block of teams in an otherwise all-Class 2A conference. TC is the smallest school in the conference.
Rossville beat TC 34-29 on Jan. 13 at Sharpsville. The Hornets built a 22-13 halftime lead and held off the Trojans’ comeback bid.
“We didn’t think we played well that game,” Corn said. “We shot the ball terribly. We shot 18% [9 of 51], but we still had an opportunity late in that game.”
Corn said the Hornets’ defense completely disrupted the Trojans’ normal offensive rhythm.
“We don’t shoot a ton of 3s typically and I think we shot 34 in that game. That’s a credit to Rossville’s defense. We couldn’t seem to get the ball near the rim. We were kind of left with open [perimeter] shots and we didn’t hit them,” he said.
Abby Hoback led the Trojans by hitting 4 of 10 3-point attempts for a team-high 12 points.
The Hornets made 13 of 26 shots (including 3 of 10 from 3-land), but they had issues at the charity stripe (5 of 11) and with turnovers (24).
Rossville, which beat Fountain Central and Faith Christian to win the Attica Sectional, scores 40 points per game and allows 39. TC counters with averages of 43.2 and 36.8.
The Hornets are led by freshman Ava Burkle (9.6 points per game) and seniors Tori Skiles (9.2) and Avery Gorbett (8.0).
The Trojans are led by their senior class which includes their top five scorers — Megan Conner (8.5), Karley Leininger (6.9), Hoback (5.9), Gracie Grimes (5.4) and Allie Younce (4.7). The senior class also has Ariana Jankoviak (2.0).
Grimes leads the Trojans in rebounds (5.0) and assists (3.6) and shares the lead in steals (2.6). Leininger offers 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 steals.
“This group of seniors is a special group. I’m thrilled with what they’ve been able to do,” Corn said.
The Trojans are shooting for their first regional title since 2018 and sixth all-time.
