FRANKTON — Tri-Central’s girls basketball team visited Frankton on Thursday for its season opener. The Trojans battled tough, but the Eagles rode a hot start to a 69-54 win.
“I was very pleased with how we played,” TC coach Jason Bales said. “Frankton shoots the ball very well, they’re a difficult [team to] guard, and they’re a size mismatch for us. ... We learned a lot about ourselves against a high-quality team. I think they’re going to win a lot of games and they have the potential to make a pretty deep run [in Class 2A].”
Frankton (2-0) had a 22-15 lead after the first quarter, then outscored TC 21-10 in the second quarter to build a 43-25 advantage.
“They shot it really well in the first half,” Bales said. “I thought we made some good adjustments in the second half. We outscored them in the second half [29-26] and it wasn’t like they backed off. We did some good things.”
Kenadie Fernung led TC with 24 points. Brittany Temple backed her with 17.
“Kenadie did a nice job getting to the rim and creating opportunities [for herself and teammates]. She did a good job recognizing the defense, which is something she has developed,” Bales said.
Bales also liked what he saw from freshman Allie Younce, who scored eight points.
“She had a tremendous first half. To be honest, I wasn’t expecting that for her. I think she turned some heads,” he said.
The Trojans play in Morristown’s tournament Saturday.
