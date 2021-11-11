Tri-Central’s girls basketball team enjoyed a memorable 2020-21 season, posting a 15-9 record and winning its fourth sectional title in six years.
Now, the Trojans have big holes to fill following the graduation losses of KT All-Area players Kenadie Fernung and Brittany Temple. Fernung averaged 21.2 points and 3.4 steals per game and finished her career as TC’s second-all-time leading scorer, with 1,481 points. Temple averaged 11.2 points, 4.6 assists and 3 steals.
“After losing two outstanding seniors, we have some experience returning, but their roles have to expand,” second-year coach Mathew Corn said. “I think they are trying to figure each other out and we are trying to figure out how to put them in the best position possible. We have the work ethic and the talent, but now it’s putting it together to be successful.”
In Miami County, Maconaquah is knocking on the door of a winning season, led by standout guard Lilly Maple, and Peru looks to rebound with several experienced players.
The following are season outlooks for the three teams.
TRI-CENTRTAL
TC already has played three games. Following losses to Frankton and Cascade, the Trojans beat Henryville 45-19 for their first win. The latter two games came Saturday in Morristown’s tournament.
“After three games, I think we are in the process of figuring out where the scoring will come from this year,” Corn said. “I think we have five or six players that could lead us in scoring on any given night. Karley Leininger has kinda begun to take the lead in that area, but we have several girls who could step up.”
Leininger, a 5-6 junior guard, averaged 5.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3 steals per game last season. She was third on the team in scoring.
Also back for the Trojans are 5-6 junior guard/forward Gracie Grimes (3.9 points, 4.6 rebounds), 5-7 junior forward Allie Younce (3.9 points, 4.6 rebounds), 5-3 junior guard Megan Conner (3.5 points), 5-5 junior guard Abby Hoback (2.3 points) and 5-7 sophomore forward Elaynna Young (1.4 points).
Corn also has 5-8 sophomore center Natalie Newcom and 5-3 senior guard Alyssa Browning. Newcom is a transfer and Browning is new to basketball.
“We will need to lean on our defense until our offensive roles can be established,” Corn said. “We have group who works really hard on that end of the floor which allows me to be flexible with our different defenses. We are not incredibly big, but we have a group who is willing to play physical and outwork an opponent.”
In the Hoosier Heartland Conference, Corn sees Clinton Prairie and Carroll as the favorites again after they finished 1-2 last season. He also sees Taylor as a possible contender.
“Getting conference wins is never easy, but our goal is always to be in the upper half of the conference and compete for the conference title,” he said. “Winning a sectional title and more are also goals that we have for the season. We think we have a group that should compete for the sectional title and hopefully advance further than last year’s regional semifinal loss.”
The Trojans are the hosts for Class A Sectional 55. The other teams are Anderson Prep, Cowan, Daleville, Liberty Christian and Wes-Del.
TC visits Tipton tonight.
MACONAQUAH
The Braves went 10-10 last season, ending a streak of 12 straight sub-.500 seasons. They will look to climb to the north side of .500 this season with 5-7 senior point guard Lilly Maple leading the way. She averaged 18.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game last season, earning KT All-Area second-team honors.
Coach Terry West noted Maple is in position to become the program’s all-time leading scorer. She enters the season with 1,182 points.
“Lilly Maple is one of the finest young ladies I have ever had the privilege of coaching,” he said. “Her basketball skills and knowledge are off the chart. She is a three-sport athlete who excels at whatever she does. She will go down as one of the greatest basketball players in Maconaquah history.”
The Braves also return 5-10 senior forward Alexandra Merritt (6.1 points, 7.0 rebounds) and 6-3 sophomore post Lauren Merritt (3.4 points, 4.0 rebounds) from their regular rotation. In addition, 5-3 senior guard Molly Nord is back after a knee injury limited her to six games last season. West called her the team’s defensive specialist.
Looking to move into bigger roles this season are 5-8 junior forward Courtney Stoll, 5-9 sophomore forward Miranda Stoll and 5-5 sophomore guard Bailey Carson
Also in the mix for time are 5-5 senior guard Averi Miller, who is back after sitting out last season to focus on volleyball, along with 5-5 senior forward/center Ava Snyder, 5-6 sophomore forward Shaelyn Powell, 5-6 sophomore guard Sydney Barnes and 5-4 sophomore guard Hallie Maiben.
“Our players have bought into our ‘team first’ approach,” West said. “We have great young ladies who are working together and working hard to improve all aspects of their game. We are looking to put a lot of points on the scoreboard and defend all 84 feet with intensity and resolve.”
Maconaquah is hoping to contend in the Three Rivers Conference. The Braves tied for fifth in the 10-team league last season with a 5-4 record.
“The TRC is wide open this year,” West said. “Four of our first five games are conference opponents including our first game at Manchester [Saturday], followed by games against Rochester, Tippecanoe Valley and Northfield. We should have a definite idea of where we stand after that difficult opening part of our conference season.”
The Braves are in Class 3A Sectional 22, which is at West Lafayette this season. Maconaquah and WL are joined by Benton Central Western, Twin Lakes and Peru.
PERU
The Bengal Tigers are looking to bounce back from a 4-16 record last season.
“COVID wasn’t kind to us,” coach David Weeks said. “The offseason went great. The girls put in a lot of time to improve their individual skills, which is making us better as a team. Practices are going well. The girls are pushing each other hard. They see the potential to become a good team.”
The Bengal Tigers return a nice core of players led by 5-4 senior guard Cate Wolfe, who averaged 10.5 points and 3.7 rebounds last season. Also back are 5-5 junior guard Emma Eldridge (6.6 points, 5.1 rebounds), 5-6 junior guard Brianna Bennett (5.0 points, 3.7 assists), 5-8 junior forward Maddie Norman (1.7 points) and 5-5 senior forward Jenna Watkins (1.4 points).
Also in the mix for roles are 5-4 senior forward Ava Caldwell, 5-6 junior guard Cameron Raber, 5-8 sophomore forward Kaylene Kirk, 5-7 sophomore guard Brooklyn Garner, 5-4 sophomore guard Katy Converse and 5-0 freshman guard Sydney Azbell.
Peru struggled offensively last season, scoring only 39.5 points per game, but Weeks sees the potential for better production this season.
“A strength we have for this year is that we are more balanced in scoring. We could have three girls in double figures each game. Teams can’t focus on just one or two players,” Weeks said, noting improved shooting and court vision. “We can apply more pressure on defense than we’ve been able to do in the past.”
Weeks said the TRC and Sectional 22 both look competitive.
“I can’t think of a team that stands above the others,” he said. “We want to compete and have a chance for both titles.”
Peru is 0-2 after dropping games to Oak Hill and Caston to open the season. The Tigers visit Culver Academy on Saturday.
