SHARPSVILLE — Tri-Central’s girls basketball team is making good things happen on its home court.
The Trojans took another big step toward bringing home a sectional crown Friday night, delivering an early knockout blow and breezing past Liberty Christian, 73-21, in the opening semifinal of the Class A Tri-Central Sectional.
It was the second 50-plus point win for the Trojans this week after rocking Daleville 85-35 in Tuesday’s sectional opener.
“For the last week I’ve been trying to preach to the team how well we play in this gym,” first-year TC coach Matt Corn said. “I think we’re 11-1 in this gym this year. And there’s something to that. The margins are what they are, but I think it’s just that the effort hasn’t decreased, even with the margins. We’re still doing the things we need to do to get better, and the ultimate goal is to cut a net down.”
Tri-Central (14-8) has reeled off 11 straight wins in its gym with its only loss coming to Frankton in the Nov. 5 season opener. A 12th straight win tonight and they’ll get to break the scissors out. The Trojans are set to meet Cowan (13-9) for the title at 5:30 p.m. today. The game time was moved up due to a forecast of poor weather. Cowan beat Anderson Prep Academy 64-21 in Friday’s second semifinal.
“We match up pretty evenly,” Corn said of the title bout. “They’re not real deep but they’ve got a couple of nice shooters, a nice post player and they play really hard and physical. I think if we can match they’re physicality and be able to rebound, I think we’ll have a good shot.”
The senior guard tandem of Kenadie Fernung and Brittany Temple put Liberty Christian (4-9) away early on Friday. Fernung, who finished with a game-high 26 points, hit three first-quarter 3-pointers and scored 11 in the frame as TC led 23-8 at the first stop.
Temple netted 11 of her 15 points in the second quarter as the Trojans owned a commanding 25-point lead, 39-14, at the half.
“It’s kind of been nice, especially here recently, that both of them have hit their stride at the same time,” Corn said. “There’s been stretches this year where they’ve not shot the ball very well and right now both of them are feeling good about things and it’s showing on the scoreboard.”
Fernung, who finished 10 of 19 overall and 6 of 10 from deep, scored the first nine points of the second half to put TC up 48-14 with 2:32 to play in the third period. The Trojans held a 54-18 advantage at the end of the quarter. Fernung and Temple, who finished 6 of 10 with a pair of 3s, saw their nights end early as both players had checked out with 5:40 remaining as TC’s lead continued to swell.
As a team, TC shot 53% (30 of 57) for the game.
“On the season we haven’t shot the ball incredibly well,” Corn said. “I think about 38 or 39% from the field. It’s kind of nice to see some of the extra work we’ve been doing. Obviously the catch and shoot, but the passing I think has been what has kind of led to some better shooting games. We’re just making the pass at the right time and on target.”
Gracie Grimes notched 10 points for the Trojans. Allie Younce finished with six points and a team-best nine rebounds, and Megan Conner chipped in six points off the bench.
The Trojans owned a 38-32 rebounding advantage, held the Lions to a 7-of-39 shooting performance, and forced 23 turnovers with many of those leading to points.
All in all, Corn likes what he is seeing heading into today’s final.
“They just play so hard,” he said. “We just have girls who will battle. They’re not very big so we’ve just got to play a little bit faster to make up for the lack of size. We come and we battle every game.
“I think the good thing these last three weeks is we’ve been really connected, playing together, the ball’s been moving really well, our assists have been up. We’ve kind of hit our stride at the right time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.