SHARPSVILLE — It took a few minutes, but once Tri-Central’s girls basketball team settled in Tuesday night in its sectional opener, the Trojans took control and cruised.
Tri-Central overcame a ragged start to thump Wes-Del 58-37 and advance to Friday’s semifinal round of the Class A Tri-Central Sectional.
Wes-Del (2-20) hit a triple on the game’s opening possession and TC (8-16) didn’t score until the 5:20 mark when Kenadie Fernung scored on an inbounds play. She added two free throws at the 4:40 mark and TC led the rest of the game, expanding its advantage to 13-7 after a quarter and 34-18 at halftime.
“We had a rough start. We’re starting two freshmen — [they] got their first taste of Hoosier Hysteria,” TC coach Jason Bales said.
“It’s certainly a scenario that once we were able to establish control and get out, we kind of took the wind out of their sales but also increased our productivity and confidence level,” Bales said.
TC made hay on the defensive end, forcing 24 Wes-Del turnovers and frequently converting quickly off the break.
Fernung snagged a steal and hit a layup to put TC up 6-3. She scored 11 points in the first quarter, 21 by halftime and finished with a game-high 30. Brittany Temple finished the first quarter with a fast-break bucket off a pass by Gracie Grimes.
Temple turned up the pressure in the second quarter. With TC up 16-9 after a Fernung triple, two straight Temple steals led to transition hoops for Fernung and Temple in a matter of seconds to push the lead to 20-9. Wes-Del never got the lead back down to single digits.
“Both of them have the tendency to do that,” Bales said of Temple’s and Fernung’s disruptive play, “and they were able to turn defense into offense. Our speed’s an issue [for opponents]. We do have some good team speed.”
The Trojans wanted to play to that athletic advantage
“I thought our pressure was really good,” Bales said. “When you play a team like Wes-Del, they play with so much energy and trying to match that energy is tough. You’ve got to create turnovers, you’ve got to create issues for them. They’ve got some injuries — [Wes-Del’s] best player is out, tore an ACL a couple weeks ago, that really stinks. I just thought we were able to dictate the tempo. We wanted it to be an uptempo game.
“We went to a little bit of man [defense] early just to get us some pace. I’m not sure we’ve played a whole lot of man in the season. We had kids that were trying to take in everything that was going on [in a sectional opener], by switching to man we quit worrying about that a little bit.”
The speediest Trojans were the hardest for Wes-Del to handle. After Fernung, Temple scored a dozen points, and Lily Stogdill came off the bench to score six. Cassidy Colbert took seven rebounds.
“I thought Lily Stogdill really came in and did a nice job,” Bales said. “Her speed’s really an issue for a lot of teams. She’s one of the fastest kids I’ve ever coached. She was able to get some shots at the rim. She’s got the ability to elevate.”
Bales was happy that a young squad got a victory and was able to set aside some postseason nerves. TC has six freshmen on the sectional roster.
“It’s huge,” he said. “I think back to when I played, it’s a huge thing when you have confidence and get that game over, you can then go in and attack anybody.
“Our focus has been really good. Our chemistry has been good and we’re moving the ball a little bit.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.