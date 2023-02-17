At first glimpse, Tri-Central’s girls basketball team might look out of its depth in the Class A Frankfort Semistate.
The Trojans own a 12-13 record. The rest of the four-team field? Top-10 teams Tri (25-1), Washington Township (20-6) and Bethany Christian (22-3).
TC coach Mathew Corn says forget the records. He knows his team belongs.
“We take tremendous pride in our strength of schedule,” Corn said. “We’ve played nine teams who have been rated in the top 25 in their class this year. We don’t go out and schedule a bunch of 1A teams where we have to travel. We’ll play the 2A and 3A teams in the area and there’s a lot of good basketball in this area.
“We’ve been battle tested this year. Our record does not show what kind of team we are.”
The semistate is Saturday at Case Arena. Tri-Central faces No. 2 Tri in the 10 a.m. opener, No. 6 Washington Township faces No. 7 Bethany Christian in the second semifinal and the winners will return at 8 p.m. to play for the title. The semistate champion will advance to play in the State Finals.
TC is playing with renewed confidence. Following a six-game losing streak in the middle part of the season, the Trojans are 5-2 over their last seven games.
“The girls are excited to play,” Corn said. “I think if you would have asked us two months ago, there may have been a different answer. But right now, just the level that we’ve kind of raised our game to in the last probably three or four weeks has kind of given them the confidence that they can go in and compete with anybody.
“At the regional, we went in there really confident and expecting to win. We shot the ball really well, did what we wanted to do defensively. Every piece of the game plan, they went out and executed.”
TC thumped Rossville 36-19 in a one-game regional at Wes-Del to punch its semistate ticket.
Tri beat Southwood 54-43 in the second regional game at Wes-Del.
While Tri has a far better record than TC, the teams are 3-0 against common opponents. Both teams beat Morristown, Wes-Del and Cowan.
The Titans are led by 6-foot senior forward/center Bailey Parham, who averages 21 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists. She is backed by 5-9 sophomore guard/forward Kenley Cornelius (10.5 points).
“They’re a big team; I think they have three girls over 6 feet. They have the 1,000-point scorer in Bailey Parham, she’s a load. But it’s like I’ve told the girls all week, it’s not like they haven’t seen big girls this year,” Corn said, noting TC has faced Tipton post Ashlee Schram and University post Kelsey DuBois.
“We know we’re not the biggest dog in the fight, but we’re going to come out, we’re going to be physical, we’re going to play our style and we’re going to try to out-work you. That’s the mindset going into Saturday.”
The Titans score 60.2 points per game and hold opponents to 28.7. The average margin of 31.4 ranks No. 2 in the state regardless of class and their defensive average ranks No. 3.
“They play a lot of zone, 3-2, 2-3 zones. They’re able to keep their bigs around the rim,” Corn said. “We’ve talked this week about how we need to get the ball moving quicker and being able to find the areas where we need to attack from.”
The Trojans average 42.9 points per game and allow 36.1 points. They are led by senior guards Megan Conner (8.5 points), Karley Leininger (6.9), Abby Hoback (5.9) and Gracie Grimes (5.4). Grimes leads the team in rebounding (5.0) and assists (3.6).
