GASTON — Tri-Central's girls basketball team struggled to find consistent 3-point shooting during the regular season.
The postseason has been a different story.
The Trojans drilled eight 3-pointers against Daleville and six more against Cowan in winning the Class A TC Sectional.
They carried that hot shooting into a one-game regional against Rossville on Saturday at Wes-Del.
Tri-Central blitzed Rossville with five 3-pointers in the opening quarter and the Trojans cruised to a 36-19 win and their first regional title since 2018.
"Throughout our shooting struggles, I tried to tell them all year that eventually this dam will break," TC coach Mathew Corn said. "Last week, it finally did and it kind carried over to this week. We're shooting the ball really well. When you shoot the ball well, it makes everything else easier."
The Trojans (12-13) hit 5 of 8 3-point attempts in the first quarter to build a 15-2 lead. They added another triple in the opening minute of the second quarter and the rout was on. It was 23-3 at halftime and 30-12 after the third quarter.
TC finished 7 of 14 from 3-land. When Rossville beat TC 34-29 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game on Jan. 14, the Trojans managed just 7-of-34 3-point shooting.
"Four weeks ago, we struggled moving the ball against their zone. I thought we were forcing stuff inside when it really wasn't there. They pack that thing in really well with their bigs," Corn said. "Today, we were able to get it to the middle and then kick it out to our shooters. Fortunately, we were able to knock them down."
After Rossville scored first in the regional game, TC guard Karley Leininger responded with a 3-pointer to ignite the Trojans' big quarter. Leininger connected for another triple later in the quarter. She was coming off a strong sectional in which she made six triples over the two games.
The key to the Trojans' suddenly hot shooting?
"Just our confidence," Leininger said. "It started with sectionals. I started shooting way better. I don't know the last time I hit a 3 before the sectional was."
Abby Hoback also canned two 3-pointers and Gracie Grimes, Autumn Hunt and Megan Conner added one triple apiece. Leininger scored a team-high eight points, Conner scored seven points, Hoback had six, Grimes had five and post player Natalie Newcom had four.
The Trojans' 3-point shooting was impressive — and their defense was even better.
TC held Rossville to 5-of-28 shooting, including 0-of-13 shooting in the first half. The Hornets (15-11) missed all 15 of their 3-point attempts. Avery Gorbett led the Hornets with 12 points.
"The first half, the first quarter specifically, I thought defensively we were exactly where we needed to be," Corn said. "The second half of [the regular-season game vs. Rossville], we switched and played more man in the second half and were effective with it and we've kind of stuck with that throughout the rest of the season. We kind of sprinkle in zone as we go. They have just gotten after it these last couple weeks."
Add it all up and the Trojans are moving on to a four-team semistate. The Trojans will learn their opponent and location Sunday.
The Trojans have won a season-high four games in a row.
"This is like a whole 'nother team; the past like three weeks we've been playing so different," Leininger said. "I wish we would have played like that the whole season. But I'm just glad we're still playing."
Corn is happy to have another week with the senior-laden squad.
"This group is special, especially the seniors. I've been with them now for all three of my years. I couldn't ask for a better group to do this with," he said.
