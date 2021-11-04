WALTON — Lewis Cass’ girls basketball team had no answer for Twin Lakes sophomore Olivia Nickerson in both teams’ season opener Thursday night.
Nickerson scored 27 of her 30 points in the first half to lead the Indians to a 43-17 halftime lead. Twin Lakes went on to beat the Kings 66-36.
Kendal Johnson led Cass with 15 points. Izzy Tharp scored eight points, Hallie Coffey added seven and Elly Logan had six.
Cass hosts Manchester on Tuesday.
