...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana including Frankfort, Lebanon, Kokomo, and
Muncie.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Western forward McKenna Smith takes a shove from Kokomo guard Kamaria White while going up for a shot inside during the Panthers’ 57-46 victory over the Kats on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
GIRLS BB: Western beats Kokomo with hot start and sharp finish
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — Western’s girls basketball team got off to a red-hot start, and had a composed, confident finish Tuesday night. The Panthers weren’t bad in between either as they posted a 57-46 victory over Kokomo in the Panthers’ Triple R gym.
Western ripped off a 17-2 run over the bulk of the first period to take a 17-4 lead during the frame and never trailed after that. The Panthers led 17-10 after a quarter, 31-26 at halftime and 37-34 after three quarters. Kokomo tightened the gap repeatedly, even closing to one point in the second quarter, but the Panthers never relinquished the lead even when the pace slowed and defense on both sides got tighter, making points harder to earn.
Western forward McKenna Smith takes a shove from Kokomo guard Kamaria White while going up for a shot inside during the Panthers’ 57-46 victory over the Kats on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Mackenzie York plays vary aggressive defence with Kamaria White moving the ball during girls basketball between Western and Kokomo on Monday Dec. 6, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western forward McKenna Smith takes a shove from Kokomo guard Kamaria White while going up for a shot inside during the Panthers’ 57-46 victory over the Kats on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Mackenzie York plays vary aggressive defence with Kamaria White moving the ball during girls basketball between Western and Kokomo on Monday Dec. 6, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Then when the fourth quarter rolled around, the Panthers sealed the win at the line. Western hit 22 of 26 free throws for the game, and hit 10 straight from the 3:58 mark of the fourth quarter to the 1:03 mark to push the lead from 43-39 to 53-43. In that late span of 10 straight made freebies, Kayleigh Turner hit the first four and Chloe Hunt the next six.
“I think we made the shots that we needed to make,” Western coach Misty Oliver said. “We had good looks here and there. We had some shots we took that weren’t quite where we wanted to, but we got to the point where we were taking good shots, good quality shots, and then the free-throw line is where the game was won.
“That’s the difference. Your fundamentals are what it comes down to and we just solidified the deal with going to the line and being confident and knocking them down.”
The Panthers (7-2) got 15 points from Turner, 12 from Hunt, 11 from McKenna Smith, nine from Caroline Long and eight from Mackenzie York. Moreover, the Panthers used a varied offensive attack.
Early in the game, Western attacked quickly in the halfcourt and Smith had openings as an attacking forward, scoring 10 points in the opening frame. Long’s post game got more involved in the middle quarters. Offense from guard spots made a difference in the second half.
“We’re hard to guard,” Oliver said. “It’s hard to guard a team that has so many weapons. Most of the time, girls teams will have two or three good players and then the other ones. We’ve got a good five kids going at it and we don’t lose anything coming in with our sixth player either.”
Kokomo (6-3) committed 13 turnovers in the first half — contributing to an early hole — and 26 for the game.
The Wildkats steadily got back in the game and cut the lead to one point at 20-19 with 4:03 left in the second quarter on a 3-pointer from Aijia Elliott but Western responded with a baseline floater from Lauren Bradley and a 3 from York to push the lead back out. Kokomo cut the lead to two points and three points at times in the third but could not tie.
“The start of the game is always super important and getting out to a fast start and good start,” Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh said. “We had too many turnovers at the beginning of the game to get out to that start.
“The main thing for us is that we did battle back though, and we did keep it pretty close and pretty respectable, but we’ve got to be able to get it together early in the game and be able to break the press or do other things.”
She credited the Kats with playing hard and communicating well — those factors helped Kokomo stay in the game after Western’s early run, but the turnover problems lingered.
“I thought we took pretty good shots all night,” Peckinpaugh said. “I thought we were in a bit of a rush, but overall, we’ve got to take care of the ball.
“I thought the girls fought really hard and I’m proud of the way they played.”
Ma’Kaela Drake led Kokomo with 15 points and Elliott had 11 points and seven rebounds. Mia Castillo and Regan McClain had six points each.
For the Panthers, Hunt grabbed nine boards and York six. Hunt and Smith each had three assists.
Oliver also noted the importance of the start of the game.
“We like to start fast, we like to come out with tons of pressure and the girls just get at it,” she said. “All the kudos have got to go to them. They’re just players. They like to get out and run up and down the floor and play tenacious defense. It was a great start for us.”
