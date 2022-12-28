FLORA — Western and Class 2A No. 5-ranked Carroll will meet for the title of Carroll’s girls basketball holiday tournament at 6 p.m. tonight following two rounds of play Tuesday.
Western beat Bethesda Christian 52-36 in the opening round and beat Tipton 56-51 in the semifinal round. Against Bethesda, Caroline Long led the Panthers with 15 points, Mackenzie York backed her with 14 points and Lauren Bradley had eight points. Against Tipton, Bradley scored 17 points, Long had 12 and York and Kayleigh Turner had 11 apiece.
“We played a great day of basketball,” Western coach Misty Oliver said. “We have been down two starters for three games now and we’re not missing a beat. In the first game, Mack York and Caroline Long’s leadership stood out. They are great leaders for us and it shows on the floor.
“In the second game, we had a nice balanced attack. Lauren Bradley stepped up and hit some big shots for us. Long had a great night rebounding against Tipton’s big, [Ashlee] Schram.”
Kaiya Money led Tipton with 16 points, Schram had 13 and Hallie Wolfe and Abigail Phillips had 11 apiece.
Carroll beat Western Boone 59-40 in the first round and beat Lewis Cass 63-32 in the semifinals. Carroll junior guard Madison Wagner provided the highlight in the first game by reaching 1,000 career points.
Western (11-3) and Carroll (15-1) have met once before this season. The Cougars beat the Panthers 51-47 on Dec. 1.
In Tuesday’s other games:
• Tipton beat Eastern 52-35 in the opening round. Schram led the Devils with 15 points and nine rebounds, Wolfe scored 14 points, Money had 12 and Cora Rodibaugh had nine.
• Lewis Cass beat Covenant Christian 39-19 in the opening round. Aftin Griffin led the Kings with 16 points, fueled by 4-of-4 shooting from 3-land. Kinsey Mennen added seven points and Anna Hedrick had six points.
• In consolation games, Eastern beat Bethesda Christian 37-28, and Western Boone beat Covenant Christian 55-40.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.