It’s taken two years of choppy waters for Western’s girls basketball team to get to get to this point. After a coaching change in 2019, and then the pandemic limitations of 2020, Western had a full offseason to prepare this summer, a veteran club, and the players are comfortable with what they’re doing.
The Panthers return 11 varsity players this fall and expect better results after a 7-17 season. The Panthers went 0-4 in the Hoosier Conference’s East Division and finished 10th in the conference overall.
“For us, it’s huge,” Panther coach Lisa Pflueger said of the big returning crew. “It’s been two years of teaching and I think now we’ve got kids that understand our system, we’re in the right spots, and we anticipate people in the right spots. It looks pretty smooth.”
Pflueger likes the mentality of the team as the season is set to begin next week.
“This is a competitive group, and I’m really excited about how they don’t quit,” she said. “You give them a challenge and they’re going to meet or exceed it.”
At every spot on the floor, Western has veterans. The Panthers have four seniors: 5-8 guard/forward Ella Biggs, 5-6 shooting guard Audrey Rassel, 5-5 shooting guard Karson Lechner and 5-7 post player Michaela Stewart.
The junior class consists of 5-11 power forward Caroline Long and 5-9 center Lily Long.
Sophomores are 5-4 point guard Mackenzie York, 5-7 combo guard Chloe Hunt, 5-7 3-guard Lauren Bradley, 5-8 forward Kayleigh Turner and 5-9 power forward McKenna Smith.
“We’ve got three shooters in Ella Biggs, Audrey Rassel and Karson Lechner,” Pflueger said. “[They] are going to be huge floor leaders for us. All three of them can be deep shooters, all three of them are pretty good defenders.
“Then you take C-Lo [Caroline Long], the junior, she’s going to have a breakout season for us. She’s kind of been playing behind [graduated] Haley Scott the last two years. And then her sister, Lily, missed all last year with an injury. They’re both really strong in the post.”
Caroline Long was the co-leading scorer last season with Scott at 8.8 points per game and took a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game. Rassel scored 6.4 ppg, Biggs 5.9, and Turner 3.8. Rassel hit a team-high 27 3-pointers. Biggs led in assists at 2.1 per game.
More experience and greater understanding means the Panthers are able to be faster and more aggressive on both sides of the ball.
“We hope to play more up and go,” Pfleuger said. “We hope to be more fluid and kind of more of a spread-out type of offense, but it’s at a point now where we have kids now where we can really let them play and see how we roll.
“Defensively, we’re going to be very aggressive. We’re going to be very much in your face defensively. We’re going to defend the ball, we’re going to defend the paint, we’re going to do a lot of different things and we’re working hard on really defending our areas.”
The Panthers have higher expectations, starting now.
“Obviously we’re looking for improvement,” Pflueger said. “It’s been a rough first two years for us under me. We beefed up our schedule, the pandemic hit, not trying to make excuses but I hoped we would grow more last year and it was a lot of different things that didn’t allow for that.
“I think this will be a big turnaround season for us. I think we’re going to compete at a higher level and close the gap on some games we lost by five or seven points. I think it comes down to getting stops and decision making, and that’s where the maturity … will hopefully help us get through that.
“I’m excited these kids want to compete, they don’t want to lose. I’m excited to see what these kids are going to do.”
