Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain throughout the day. High 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.