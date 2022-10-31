While there’s a change at the top of the Western girls basketball program, not much should change this season as the Panthers look to maintain momentum.
Former assistant Misty Oliver takes over as the coach this season after former coach Lisa Pflueger’s squad went 14-10 last season, doubling its win total from the season before. It was the Panthers’ first winning season since their 2014 Class 3A state championship season.
Back from that squad are leading scorer Caroline Long in the post and an array of juniors who have seen court time as part of the Panthers’ deep rotation last season.
“It’s been a nice transition,” Oliver said. “The girls have bought into what we’re trying to do. It’s been an easy flow.”
While not a lot changes in terms of style, the Panthers do have the players to up the intensity.
“We’re quick,” Oliver said. “We’ve got a lot of kids who like to get up and down the court. We plan on playing a lot of pressure defense all over the court. I feel real confident in the fact that we’re going to be able to pressure people and get up and down in transition.”
Oliver has her attention on defense.
“I’m not looking to change a lot from the way we played last year,” she said. “I’m focusing a lot on our defense. With the kids that we have, we just look to turn up a notch on defensive pressure and we want to get out and run the ball and get up and down the court.”
The Panthers allowed just 43.8 points per game last season and upped their offensive average to 50.7 ppg. That was a five-point bump offensively, following a four-point increase the season before that. Much of the scoring is back this season.
Six-foot senior Caroline Long is a mainstay in the post. The KT All-Area second-team player averaged 12.6 points and 7.6 rebounds last season. Her twin sister, Lily, was injured during the volleyball season and won’t be able to play her senior season.
The Panthers are heavy on experienced juniors. Mackenzie York, a 5-5 guard, averaged 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists last season. Chloe Hunt, a 5-7 guard, added 5.6 points and 4 rebounds. Kayleigh Turner, a 5-8 wing, averaged 2.9 points and 3 rebounds. McKenna Smith is a versatile player who, at 5-10, will see a lot of time at the power forward and center spots. She averaged 3.6 points and 2.8 rebounds. Also in the rotation is 5-7 guard Laruen Bradley.
Additionally, two seniors are back on the squad after last playing as freshmen — 5-5 guard Liza Szerdy, and 5-7 post Kendall Rhees.
Turner and Smith give the Panthers flexibility because they can play a variety of positions.
“We are really pleased in that way that we can put kids anywhere and not miss a beat,” Oliver said.
Oliver likes how the team is coming together offensively.
“We had a scrimmage [Thursday] night and the ability for them to share the ball and find the open person, they’ve come a long way with that,” Oliver said. “We’ve got a lot of kids who can shoot the 3, we’ve got a nice inside game with a couple posts. All around we should be pretty tight on the offensive end.”
The Panthers want to get in the mix among sectional contenders. Class 3A Sectional 22 also includes defending sectional champ Benton Central, Frankfort, North Montgomery, Rensselaer, Twin Lakes and West Lafayette. It’s a new grouping. Western, BC, Twin Lakes and West Lafayette are holdovers from the previous Sectional 22 grouping.
“We’ve got high expectations for this team,” Oliver said. “We’ve got a lot of great athletes. We’re going to take it one game at a time and our goal is to get better each game, learn from each experience that we have, and going through the season we’re going to focus on just us and not really look at anybody else. We’re trying to, as a cohesive team, become better each game.
“[The sectional] is obtainable for us if we continue to grow each game this season, and I think we will.”
