After winning the 2014 Class 3A state championship, Western’s girls basketball team embarked on a heavy rebuilding project. Over the next four seasons the Panthers won just a dozen games combined.
Last season saw the Panthers take a big step forward when an influx of young players revitalized the program. Western had an 11-7 record deep in the season before finishing 11-12.
Now, new coach Lisa Pflueger will look to keep the Panthers on an upward trajectory.
“I’m excited for what we have to build on,” Pflueger said. “We’re still young. We have tons to learn because it’s a new system, but we’re hard workers. Our kids want to play and they want to learn.”
Pflueger knows Howard County basketball well. At Kokomo, she started as part of Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame member Charlie Hall’s coaching staff. She remained an assistant coach through multiple coaching changes.
Pflueger was the head coach at Rochester in 2017-18, leading the Zebras to a 14-9 record. She was an assistant at Carmel in the 2018-19 season.
“I knew when I left Rochester that I wanted to be a head coach again, but then I go to Carmel and I wasn’t sure. I kind of felt like it was OK to be at a top program as an assistant. Carmel is like a college program. It was fantastic and I learned so much, but I was also driving down and back every day,” she said.
“When this job opened, it was like, ‘OK, here’s a great opportunity to be back in Howard County.’ I feel blessed.”
The Panthers graduated KT All-Area player Clara Braswell, who scored a team-high 13.4 points per game, but they return the rest of their regular rotation.
The top returning players are 5-foot-11 junior forward Haley Scott and 5-6 sophomore guard Karson Lechner. Scott joined Western as a transfer last season and produced 6.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.6 blocked shots per game. She topped the team in rebounding and topped the area in blocks. Lechner averaged 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and a team-high 2.5 assists.
Other returning players include 5-6 sophomore guard Audrey Rassel (5.4 ppg), 5-9 sophomore forward Ella Biggs (5 ppg), 5-8 junior forward Sadie Harding (4.3 ppg, 4 rpg), 5-7 sophomore guard Morgan Ousley (3.9 ppg), 5-6 senior guard Sammie Garber (1 ppg) and 5-6 senior guard Brooklyn Garber.
“You take our sophomores ... these kids as freshmen had to play a ton. They got valuable varsity minutes,” Pflueger said.
Lechner and Ousley lead the backcourt options with Rassel, Biggs and the Garber twins also in the mix.
“Our backcourt is going to rotate a lot so it’s hard to say who’s going to really pop out for us,” Pflueger said.
Scott and Harding lead the frontcourt.
“They are really going to be key for us in terms of being hard-nosed players,” Pflueger said. “The Garber twins, who are coming off a successful soccer season, are physical players too. We also have [5-8 junior] Mack Davis, who played mainly JV last year. She gives us some more size.
“I’m also excited about the Long twins, Caroline and Lily. They are freshmen and they give us more height and a true post presence. [Caroline is 5-11 and Lily is 5-10.] They could contribute.”
Defensively, Pflueger likes to have options. She prefers man-to-man, but is willing to go with what works best in terms of personnel and opponent.
Offensively, she foresees a balanced approach.
“I don’t think we’re going to dependent on one or two players,” she said. “I think our team play is going to be good. I think we could have different people in double figures each night, which would be great. That is tough for an opponent to prepare for.”
Pflueger is excited to have former Kokomo great and good friend Mistina Oliver as one of her assistant coaches.
“She’s a great basketball mind. The kids love her,” she said. “We also have Kevin Lechner, who brings a great presence, and then we have Emily Lucas [O’Brien], who played for us at Kokomo, and Myndie Everling, who played at Taylor. All four of these people have played basketball and understand basketball.”
Western plays in Class 3A Sectional 22, which also has 2019 state runner-up and preseason No. 1-ranked Benton Central, Maconaquah, Peru, Twin Lakes and West Lafayette. Twin Lakes is the host.
