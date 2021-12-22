Western forward Caroline Long (33) and Taylor guard Emma Good (11) vie for a rebound during Tuesday’s game at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Long had a double-double to lead Western to a 40-36 win.
GIRLS BB: Western stifles Taylor
BRYAN GASKINS
RUSSIAVILLE — Western’s girls basketball team used a determined defensive effort to beat Taylor 40-36 Tuesday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
The Panthers forced the Titans into 21 turnovers and held the Titans to 15-of-40 shooting (37.5%).
12-21-21 - Audrey Rassel going up for 2 as Western defeats Taylor 40-36. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
12-21-21 - Ella Bigg shooting as Western defeats Taylor 40-36. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
12-21-21 - Ella Bigg shooting as Western defeats Taylor 40-36. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
12-21-21 - Audrey Rassel shooting a 3 pointer as Western defeats Taylor 40-36. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
12-21-21 - Western's Mackenzie York passing a loose ball off with Jallainah Harris blocking as Western defeats Taylor 40-36. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
12-21-21 - Chloe Hunt shooting with Kelsi Langley tipping her hand stopping to basket as Western defeats Taylor 40-36. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Basketball: Western HS vs Taylor Girls
12-21-21 - Audrey Rassel going up for 2 as Western defeats Taylor 40-36. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
12-21-21 - Ella Bigg shooting as Western defeats Taylor 40-36. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
12-21-21 - Ella Bigg shooting as Western defeats Taylor 40-36. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
12-21-21 - Audrey Rassel shooting a 3 pointer as Western defeats Taylor 40-36. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
12-21-21 - Western's Mackenzie York passing a loose ball off with Jallainah Harris blocking as Western defeats Taylor 40-36. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
12-21-21 - Chloe Hunt shooting with Kelsi Langley tipping her hand stopping to basket as Western defeats Taylor 40-36. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
“We need to be a really good defensive team with our schedule,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said. “We work on that every day. We spend time and time working on being in a stance, defending the ball, defending off of the ball, that sort of thing. I think the kids are working hard and adapting to that [mindset]. A lot of this is just trying to rebuild. Yes, we’re in our third year, but I feel like we’re finally getting to where kids know what we’re running and know how we want to play defense instead of still trying to teach. We’re getting better.”
Taylor held Western to 17-of-60 shooting (28.3%), but the Panthers committed only 10 turnovers and they attacked the glass for 18 offensive rebounds. Seven different Western players had at least one offensive board each.
“That’s what we talk about all the time, taking care of the ball and rebounding,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver lamented. “I thought we battled, though. I was proud of my kids. We got better [Tuesday].”
Western improved to 8-5, giving the Panthers one more win than they had all last season when they finished 7-17. Taylor dropped to 6-9.
The first half was close throughout with Western leading 14-12 after the first quarter and 26-20 at halftime.
Western seemed ready to pull away when it went up 38-25 late in the third quarter, but Taylor’s Emma Good had a 3-point play off a putback to make it 38-28 at the end of the quarter and Kelsi Langley had a 3-point play off a driving layup to make it 38-31 at 5:25 of the final quarter.
Taylor chipped away to cut Western’s lead to 38-34 with 3:00 remaining. At that point, Western had tried to work the clock, but also had gone 0 of 5 from the field in the quarter and also committed a turnover.
Western went to its go-to player to break the cold stretch. The Panthers fed the ball to junior forward Caroline Long and she scored on a turnaround shot in the post for a 40-34 lead at 2:04.
The Titans’ Langley had a steal and layup to pull the Titans within four at 1:43. Following a Western turnover, the Titans had a shot to draw closer, but they missed a 3-pointer. Western missed the front ends of two one-and-ones in the final :28, but Taylor followed those with a turnover at :17 and a missed shot in the closing seconds.
As for the Panthers’ shaky fourth quarter?
“We’re trying to focus on the positives,” Pflueger said with a smile, “and the positives are that we play hard the entire game.”
Long led the Panthers with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Ella Biggs scored 11 points and Audrey Rassel and Mackenzie York had six points apiece.
Langley led the Titans with 16 points and nine rebounds. Alexandra Collins backed her with nine points. Pflueger liked how the Panthers held Good to three points.
The Panthers used a 11-player rotation while the Titans went with six players. Making it tougher for the Titans was the fact they were playing their fourth game in five days.
“No excuses, we’re undermanned,” Oliver said. “[The Panthers are] a good team, they’re strong, they’re big, they’re physical, they’re deep. I love my squad. They never quit. I’d rather have quality than quantity anytime and I have quality kids. That’s the locker room I want to be in, is Taylor’s.”
Western plays Winamac today. The JV game is at noon.
