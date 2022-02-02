Western forward McKenna Smith scores on a reverse layup in the fourth quarter against Maconaquah in the Class 3A West Lafayette Sectional opener Tuesday. Smith scored nine points off the bench in the Panthers’ 69-51 win.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western guard Mackenzie York reacts after Maconaquah fouled her at the basket after a steal and score during the Class 3A West Lafayette Sectional opener on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Turning up the heat
GIRLS BB: Western uses pressure to down Mac in sectional
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
WEST LAFAYETTE — Western’s girls basketball team used suffocating defense to beat Maconaquah 69-51 in the Class 3A West Lafayette Sectional’s opening game Tuesday night in Bill Berberian Gymnasium.
Western flummoxed Maconaquah with relentless pressure, especially in the full court, and trapping. The Braves committed 24 turnovers — 21 over the first three quarters — and the Panthers repeatedly cashed in with baskets. Quite simply, the Panthers kept the Braves from ever developing a rhythm.
“That was the intent,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said. “We wore them down. I thought they were pretty exhausted before halftime and that was our goal.”
Western held Maconaquah standout Lilly Maple to 15 points and 4-of-19 shooting. Maple came into the game averaging 24.5 points per game, which ranked No. 1 in the area and No. 2 in the state.
“Obviously, we wanted to try to slow Maple, who is phenomenal,” Pflueger said. “We did a great job on her. The entire team [contributed].”
Western (14-9) jumped to a 7-0 lead and kept the lead the rest of the way. It was 13-7 at the end of the first quarter and 27-17 at halftime.
The Panthers delivered the knockout punch late in the third quarter. After the Braves’ Miranda Stoll split a pair of free throws to bring her squad within 43-32, the Panthers ripped off a 10-2 run over the final 76 seconds of the quarter to take a commanding 53-34 lead.
Ella Biggs started the run by hauling in a fullcourt pass off an inbound play and scoring a layup. From there, Western’s defense created eight straight points. Mackenize York had back-to-back steals and layups, adding a free throw on the latter for a 3-point play. And after McKenna Smith took a steal, Audrey Rassel drilled a 3-pointer.
From there, the Panthers kept control throughout the final quarter. The Braves closed to within 12, 59-47, midway through the quarter, but the Panthers’ Caroline Long scored six points over a 70-second stretch to make it 65-49 and the Panthers cruised from there to the final.
“We had a week to prepare,” Pflueger said. “The kids really responded. I sold [the players] on defense is what’s going to do it. We have to create some offense off our defense and we have to make it a fast game because that’s a strength for us.”
The Panthers showed nice offensive balance. Long scored a game-high 16 points, York finished with 13 points and 6-of-10 shooting, Smith had nine points, Biggs had eight and Chloe Hunt and Kayleigh Turner had six apiece.
“We share the ball so well, we’re so unselfish,” Pflueger said, adding that she liked how the Panthers played with the mentality of being the aggressor.
Smith and Turner provided solid play off the bench. They combined for 10 points in the second quarter when Long sat the final 7:19 after picking up her second foul.
“Those kids stepped up,” Pflueger said. “They came in and played like starters. We didn’t miss a beat. They have the skillset and they’re quick and athletic and McKenna Smith is long. She had a great game, probably one of her best games, and Kayleigh Turner is just a workhorse who makes so many little things happen.”
Averi Miller, Lauryn Merritt, Miranda Stoll and Bailey Carson had eight points apiece for the Braves (15-8). Lauryn Merritt had a game-high 11 rebounds and Alexandra Merritt had 10 rebounds.
Maple closed her Brave career with a school-record 1,736 points.
Western advances to face Twin Lakes (18-5) in the semifinal round at 6 p.m. Friday. Twin Lakes beat Western 60-46 on Dec. 11.
The Indians are led by sophomore Olivia Nickerson (18.2 points per game), freshman Addie Bowsman (15.8) and junior Addi Ward (12.5).
“We played them early, without Nickerson, and we lost by 14,” Pflueger said. “We’re going to have to bring the same intensity [as Tuesday], we’re going to have to be able to rotate on their shooters. They have four shooters. There’s going to be a lot we’re going to have to do defensively to be able to play.”
