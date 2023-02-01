Correction: The original version of this story had an incorrect record for Kokomo against sectional field in regular season. It's been corrected in this version.
LAFAYETTE — Kokomo’s girls basketball team clamped down defensively over the final three quarters to beat McCutcheon 31-22 in the Class 4A Lafayette Sectional opener Tuesday night at the Crawley Center.
McCutcheon jumped to a 9-5 lead after the first quarter, but Kokomo held the Mavs to 13 points and 5-of-31 shooting (16%) the rest of the way.
“We started slow defensively, we gave up nine points in the first quarter. That’s kind of unlike us. I think we had some jitters,” Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh said. “Eventually, we got together, we knew our defensive assignments, and our defense got it done.”
Kokomo (12-12) advances to face Harrison (14-9) in Friday’s semifinal round in the all-North Central Conference sectional. Harrison had an opening-round bye.
Kokomo went 2-3 against the sectional field during the regular season with losses to McCutcheon (38-35), Harrison (42-35) and Logansport (50-41). Should Kokomo beat Harrison, Logan likely would await in the final.
“We’re really excited. We’re calling this our revenge tour because every team we have to play has beat us,” Peckinpaugh said. “We’re excited to see what we need to do [against Harrison] and get a game plan. But overall, the girls are just excited to get a postseason win.”
Excluding a forfeit victory over Lafayette Jeff in 2021, the Kats had not won a sectional game since 2013 entering Tuesday.
McCutcheon hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter to seize the 9-5 lead in Tuesday’s game. Peckinpaugh said the Kats strive to hold opponents to seven or fewer points per quarter,
“Eight is OK if a team is shooting really well, but we really want to make every shot hard for them. So I feel like giving up nine in a quarter was like giving up 30,” she said.
Kokomo quickly settled in defensively and the Kats outscored the Mavs 14-9 over the middle two quarters to take a 19-18 lead. Ma’Kaela Drake carried the Kats during that stretch as she scored 12 of their 14 points.
“She played really well,” Peckinpaugh said. “She played with poise. She played like we’ve been trying to get her to play. She had a couple possessions where she was out of control, but otherwise she played awesome. She really helped our team get the win.”
Kokomo received a basket from backup Eliana Stewart to start the fourth quarter. Nande Geyton and Regan McClain added a basket apiece as the Kats pushed to a 25-22 lead midway through the quarter.
“That’s what we have to have to win. We have to have other players who can score, especially when our other players aren’t,” Peckinpaugh said. “I think that was good for some of them to get some points [Tuesday] because it gives them confidence going into Friday.”
After McCutcheon missed the front ends of back-to-back one-and-bonus opportunities, Kokomo’s Kamaria White canned both ends of a one-and-one for a 27-22 lead at 2:07.
Kokomo missed some free throws over the next 90 seconds, but McCutcheon failed to capitalize. The Kats capped the scoring with free throws as White split a double bonus at :24, Drake made two at :18 and White split another pair at :10.
Drake led the Kats with a game-high 14 points and five rebounds. McClain had five points and White had four points and three steals. Drake was 6 for 6 on free throws, but the rest of the Kats were a combined 6 of 17.
Caitlyn Miller led the Mavs (11-12) with eight points. She hit two of the Mavs’ three triples in the first quarter. The Mavs were 3 of 6 from 3-land in the first quarter and 1 of 9 the rest of the way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.