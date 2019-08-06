Kokomo's school board on Monday approved the selection of Tod Windlan as the Wildkats' new girls basketball coach.
Windlan owns a 235-123 record in a well-traveled career. The Madison County native began his coaching career at Frankton where he spent four seasons (2003-04 through 2006-07). He followed with stops at Anderson Highland, Delta, Hamilton Heights, Warren Central, Carmel and Greencastle. He led Hamilton Heights to a State Finals appearance in 2013.
After being let go by Carmel following the 2017-18 season, he led Greencastle to a 14-8 record in 2018-19.
Windlan becomes the ninth coach in Kokomo's girls basketball history. Kokomo is a three-time state champion, but in desperate need of a spark. After slumping to a 6-17 record in 2017-18, the Kats went 3-20 last season — the first 20-loss season in the program's 45-year history.
Kokomo struggled on both ends of the floor in 2018-19, finishing with an offensive average of 38.1 points per game and a defensive average of 56.9 ppg allowed. The offensive average ranks as the lowest in program history and the defensive average is the second worst to the 2017-18 team's average of 57.0.
