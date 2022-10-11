The Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association held its annual girls banquet Friday at the Golf Club of Indiana in Whitestown and the honorees included four Howard County players.
Northwestern’s Maranda Padfield and Western’s Natalie Nutt made the Academic All-State team, which is one of the most select academic honor teams in the state regardless of sport. The IHSCGA named just 17 seniors to its squad. Players are selected based on their grade point averages (minimum 3.5 on a 4.0 scale) and standardized test scores (minimum 1,150 SAT or ACT equivalent).
Western junior Elizabeth Mercer earned a spot on the All-State team, which had 22 players. The top finishers at the State Finals automatically made the team with the remaining spots going to players who accumulated the most points through 18-hole tournaments in the regular season and postseason.
Kokomo senior Lizzy Lytle received the Michael J. Winger Courage Award, which is given to a varsity player who contributes to the success of her team in spite of physical impairments and/or medical conditions. The focus of the award is the player’s accomplishments, not her specific conditions.
Lytle overcame bi-lateral hearing loss and type-1 diabetes to play No. 1 for the Kats. She was a two-time North Central Conference champion and a three-time regional qualifier.
