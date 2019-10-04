Emma Kelly raised Tipton’s girls golf program to a new level by reaching the IHSAA State Finals three straight times. She made her first appearance as a sophomore in 2016 when she tied for 24th place. The following year, she tied for 17th place. And last year, as a senior, she tied for sixth place.
Now, Lucy Quigley is following in her former teammate’s footsteps.
Quigley, like Kelly before her, is making her State Finals debut as a sophomore.
“She’s definitely been a huge role model and one of my best friends,” Quigley said of Kelly, who now plays for Butler University. “I love looking up to her. We both didn’t make it out of sectional our freshman years. She made it to state the following three years. That’s what I want to do.”
The 47th annual State Finals are today and Saturday at Prairie View G.C. in Carmel. In today’s round, Quigley is grouped with Guerin Catholic sophomore Christina Pfefferkorn and West Noble senior Hannah Godfrey. They will begin play on No. 10 at 8:39 a.m.
“It’s very relieving [to reach state] because it’s what I’ve worked toward all year. My hard work has paid off,” Quigley said. “I think it will be really fun. I’m excited for the groups I’m going to play in. I’ve played with these girls all summer. It will be nice to see them again.”
Quigley came into the season as the Blue Devils’ new No. 1 player following Kelly’s graduation and she has lived up to the challenge. Locked in since the opening week of the season, she has been medalist 10 different times, including in the Hoosier Conference tournament on Sept. 14 at the Tippecanoe C.C. in Monticello. She won that tournament with a 4-over 76.
She owns an 18-hole average of 77.1.
“I’ve definitely been more consistent than other times in my golf career,” she said. “I’m happy with how [the season] went, but obviously there’s a lot of areas that need work. But I’m just happy with the pace I’m going and hopefully by senior year I’ll be a lot better.”
In the postseason, Quigley carded a 3-over 76 in the Western Sectional at Chippendale G.C. and a 5-over 77 in the Lafayette Jeff Regional at Battle Ground G.C. She finished runner-up to Kokomo senior Kiah Parrott in sectional and led the Blue Devils to a third-place finish, which advanced them as a team to the regional for the first time. She finished fourth in the regional and snagged one the individual advancing spots to state.
“I still don’t think she’s played her best round and I think she feels the same, which is a good thing,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “But she’s been hitting the ball really well, getting off the tee really well. She hit some fabulous iron shots at regional and in the conference.”
Bales said Quigley is playing with confidence.
“I go back to the 18th hole at conference. I looked at her and said, ‘You have a decision to make whether you want to go for the corner or you want to play it safe.’ She is not a play-it-safe player, she’s going to go for it. I love her competitiveness. She wants to be there,” he said.
Quigley’s big sophomore season is a testament to overcoming adversity.
The Blue Devils went into the 2018 sectional as the favorites to win the team title, but Quigley had a rough day with a 96 and the Devils finished fourth, one spot out of advancing to the regional.
She learned from that day.
“My mental toughness has gotten a lot better and I’ve learned to work through every shot and just focus on the next one. I don’t let previous holes tear me down as much now,” she said. “I’ve just put in a lot more work and I’ve set higher goals this year.”
Quigley has reached one of those goals by advancing to state. Her goal now is a top-25 finish in the 100-player field.
“I’m certainly very excited for her especially coming off what she went through last year because she was very hard on herself,” Bales said. “She has such high expectations for herself, which is good thing. She’s certainly earned the right to be here and have this opportunity. She is a very capable player.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.