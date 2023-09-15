Maconaquah is chasing a repeat title and Western senior Elizabeth Mercer is going for a four-peat in the Western Girls Golf Sectional today at Chippendale G.C.
The 10-team sectional features Eastern, Kokomo, Lewis Cass, Maconaquah, North Miami, Northwestern, Peru, Taylor, Tri-Central and Western. Play begins at 10 a.m.
The top three teams along with the top three individuals from the remaining teams will advance to the Lafayette Jeff Regional on Sept. 23 at Battle Ground G.C.
Maconaquah broke through last year to win its first sectional title. The Braves shot 348 for a comfortable 22-shot victory over runner-up Western.
The Braves, with three players returning from their sectional lineup, have played well all season. They had a runner-up finish in the Three Rivers Conference tournament last week.
Daisy Williams and Miranda Stoll lead the Braves from the Nos. 1 and 2 spots, just like in the sectional last season when Williams shot 80 and Stoll shot 81. Williams finished second and Stoll tied for third.
Williams is coming off a medalist performance in the TRC meet last week at Round Barn G.C. The Brave junior shot 75 and beat Peru’s Piercey Dyer in a playoff.
Eastern is looking to challenge for a regional spot, which would be a program first. Eastern has played steady all season.
After Maconaquah and Eastern, the third spot looks wide open with Peru, Western and Northwestern in the mix.
Individually, Mercer is the three-time defending sectional champion. The Evansville recruit fired a sizzling 68 in winning the sectional last year. Like Williams, Mercer is coming off a conference title. She shot a 76 in winning the Hoosier Conference tournament at Oak Grove G.C.
In addition to Mercer and Williams, Peru’s Dyer is another strong contender for the individual title. Dyer matched Mercer with a 73 in the Chippendale Invitational early in the season.
Northwestern’s Berkley Wray is another individual to watch. She shot an 81 and took third place in the Hoosier Conference meet.
