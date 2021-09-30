Some people see adversity as a stumbling block. Others view it as a stepping stone.
Count Northwestern golfer Audrey Koetter as part of the latter group.
Koetter suffered a major knee injury during her sophomore basketball season. Following more than a year of physical therapy, and with her focus strictly on golf, she was back at full force for her senior season.
To say the least, she has made the most of it. She is set to play in the IHSAA State Finals on Friday and Saturday at Prairie View G.C. in Carmel. She is scheduled to tee off at 10:27 a.m. in Friday’s opening round.
“It’s a very proud moment as a father and a coach,” Northwestern coach Kurt Koetter said. “I know the time and effort she’s put into it, especially since her knee injury. So the work she’s put in to get back to this point, and to cap it off with making it to state, I think that’s fantastic.”
Audrey Koetter tore the ACL and MCL in her left knee during a basketball game against Taylor on Dec. 13, 2019, at Taylor. She had played in the varsity game earlier and was playing in the JV game when the injury happened.
“The first thought that came to my head was, ‘Oh no, golf season. I have to get back in time for golf season’ and worrying about how it would affect my swing and everything,” she recalled. “It actually turned out to almost help me in a way. It’s kind of made me better. I kind of appreciate that moment because I don’t think I’d be in this position if it wasn’t for me hurting myself in basketball because I probably wouldn’t have worked as hard to get to this point.”
She made it back for the 2020 golf season. She played well, including tying for fifth place in the Western Sectional, but she came away wanting more after failing to advance from the Lafayette Jeff Regional to the state meet.
“I was only [three] strokes off from making it,” she said. “I didn’t want to have that feeling again this year.”
As a senior, she has raised her game. The highlight of the regular season came when she set a school-record with a 2-under 34 in a dual match against Western at Chippendale G.C. She took third place in the Hoosier Conference tournament to set the stage for the state tournament. She grabbed a runner-up finish in the sectional and then tied for fourth in the regional. She comfortably earned one of the five individual advancing spots.
“She’s been consistent all season,” Kurt Koetter said. “For nine holes, her scoring average was 39. Going back to the conference tournament, she’s been playing fantastic. I think it’s just confidence. I think once she shot a really good score and knew she was capable of it, I think she just never looked back.”
Audrey Koetter is the first Northwestern golfer to reach the State Finals since Ashton Martin in 2014.
She is heading to state with a relaxed mindset. Quite simply, she is playing with house money.
“I was thinking, just keep it under 100. I don’t care if I finish last. At least I know I’m there and I’ve made it.”
In a sense, Audrey Koetter playing in the State Finals is a bookend to a family story. It was 18 years ago when Amanda Koetter gave birth to Audrey. Kurt Koetter was a Tiger assistant coach at the time — and the Tigers were playing in the state meet at the Legends G.C. in Franklin. She was born at 5:56 a.m. on Oct. 3, shortly before the first round began.
“We were at state when [Amanda] called me [the night before] and said, ‘You need to come home.’ So Audrey will be celebrating her 18th birthday on Sunday. It’s kind of a neat birthday weekend for her,” Kurt said.
Audrey will continue her golf career at Kentucky Wesleyan College. The NCAA Division II school is located in Owensboro, Kentucky. She plans to study exercise science.
“I’m really excited. I really like the school a lot,” she said. “Whatever they have in store for me, I’m perfectly fine with. If I need to work my butt off to get to a certain position, then I’ll do that, but I’m just excited to see what comes.”
